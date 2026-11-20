Social media influencers promoting protein powders and health supplements through misleading advertisements could face penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra.

The state's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned against making false health claims about such products, including suggesting that they can cure diseases or have been recommended by doctors.

The warning comes as the Maharashtra FDA tightens its scrutiny of health supplements, nutraceuticals and special dietary foods. The department has also made it mandatory for gyms, fitness centres, pharmacies and medical stores selling these products to obtain the relevant food safety licence.

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Speaking at a press conference, Mundhe said the department had come across advertisements in which products were promoted as treatments for certain health conditions or presented as being recommended by medical professionals. Such claims are not permitted under food safety regulations, he said.

The FDA has warned that action will be taken against influencers and other promoters found making misleading claims through advertisements on social media or other platforms.

Maharashtra FDA Makes Food Licences Mandatory For Gyms, Pharmacies

Under the new compliance requirements, establishments selling or storing health supplements for sale must obtain the appropriate Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration.

The requirement is for gyms, fitness centers, pharmacies, medical stores and health centers, even if they are already licensed under other laws.

Mundhe said that without the essential food safety licence, businesses cannot sell or store such products for commercial sale. They must also satisfy the requirements laid down by the regulator.

The order applies to manufacturers, importers, distributors, warehouses, retailers and e-commerce platforms, putting the entire supply chain under the FDA's watchful eye.

FDA Seizes Health Supplements Worth Rs 1.38 Crore

The stricter enforcement drive follows inspections conducted by the Maharashtra FDA on November 13 across six divisions. The department inspected 17 establishments and seized products worth Rs 1,38,95,852.

The inspections covered Pune, Nashik, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Samples of the seized products have been sent to laboratories for testing, with further legal action to follow after the reports are received.

The FDA said Maharashtra currently has 1,100 active food business licence holders in the health supplement and nutraceutical categories. These include 313 manufacturers, 759 relabellers and 28 repackers.

The department will continue conducting risk-based inspections, with particular attention to imported supplements, online sales and products supplied to hospitals.

What Penalties Can Influencers And Businesses Face?

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The FDA has outlined penalties for different violations under food safety regulations.

Up to Rs 10 lakh: Misleading advertisements and false health claims.

Up to Rs 10 lakh: Operating a food business without the mandatory licence.

Up to Rs 5 lakh: If the rules are violated

The penalty for manufacturing adulterated food products that are harmful to health can go up to Rs 10 lakh.

Depending on the nature of the violation, businesses could also face improvement notices, suspension or cancellation of licences, product seizures, recalls and criminal proceedings.

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