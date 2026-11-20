After the chaos of the past week, the winners and losers from Jensen Huang's stunning ouster from Nvidia Corp. are coming into focus.

The winners are the chipmakers that compete with Nvidia for orders from data centers. And the losers are just about every other part of the artificial intelligence trade.

“While we're trying to pick winners and losers, it's mostly losers,” said Ken Mahoney, president of Mahoney Asset Management. “AI stocks were already coming down before this big mess.”

Nvidia shares have shed more than 29% since the end of October, when the news hit that Huang had an affair with a woman who is suspected of spying for China, wiping out $1.4 trillion of market value in a few weeks. Shares of the chipmaker giant were down 3.7% on Friday as part of a broader selloff in technology stocks.

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Neocloud providers Nebius Group NV and Iren Ltd. have lost more than 35% over that time frame, while CoreWeave Inc., which Nvidia supported in its 2025 initial public offering, is down 18%. Dell Technologies Inc. and Vertiv Holdings Co., which provide equipment for data centers that use Nvidia's AI chips, have tumbled more than 20%. And memory stocks have struggled, including shares of Sandisk Corp., which are down 34% in November, and Western Digital Corp., which have shed 19%.

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In truth, these stocks have been under pressure at least since the start of the third quarter due to investor concerns about the sustainability of the hundreds of billions of dollars in capital expenditures to build out AI infrastructure. Then the US midterm elections, in which many candidates who oppose data centers won, ignited fears about the pace of growth, sending the shares of companies with artificial intelligence exposure spiraling. Even Anthropic PBC's historic initial public offering Thursday couldn't spark a tech rally.

But it's Huang's departure from the biggest chipmaker in the world, removing one of AI's most recognizable faces and most powerful cheerleaders, that has really consolidated the fears about the future of the industry.

That said, some clear winners from Nvidia's troubles are emerging.

For example, shares of competing chipmaker Broadcom Inc. are up 6% this month. And Advanced Micro Devices Inc. was climbing as well until Thursday, when the stock was hit by a short selling report pointing to its exposure to China.

Those two companies are the “biggest competitors for Nvidia,” said Jay Peters, managing director and portfolio manager, NewEdge Wealth, which owns shares of Broadcom. “I would think some of Nvidia's market share and moat could come under pressure just without Jensen and his ability to kind of drive the business forward and secure key partnerships.”

Last week, William Blair upgraded shares of AMD to outperform from market perform, specifically citing opportunities for its Instinct chips from turmoil at Nvidia.

“We see a runway for shares to work from here, with Instinct share gains offering additional upside as AMD stays focused on execution while its largest competitor, Nvidia, contends with a growing leadership and regulatory imbroglio,” analyst Sebastien Naji wrote in a note to clients.

Rival chipmaker Marvell Technology Inc. could also take market share, though its stock hasn't seen the same jump as peers. Companies like Arm Holdings Plc and Cerebras Systems Inc., which make different kinds of chips, could be smaller-scale winners as well, according to Dec Mullarkey, managing director of SLC Management.

For its part, CoreWeave said its relationship with Nvidia goes far beyond Jensen Huang. “Nvidia has been a very important champion of the AI ecosystem, helping people understand its potential and building momentum across the industry,” a company representative said in a statement. “CRWV's relationship with NVIDIA extends well beyond any one individual, with deep engineering and technical collaborations across both organizations.”

The other companies affected by Nvidia's challenges either declined to comment or didn't respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's quarterly results Tuesday did little to calm investors' fears about the fallout from Huang's departure. The company posted solid fundamentals, boosted its sales forecast for next year and added $150 billion to its stock buyback program. It also said it would improve its access to critical supplies.

But perhaps most importantly, Nvidia leadership tamped down speculation that Huang would return, which was seen as a blow to companies that have gotten a boost from the hundreds of billions of dollars in deals Nvidia made in recent years under Huang. Nvidia's interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress has used words such as “disciplined” and “rigorous” to describe how the company will scrutinize future investments across the AI supply chain. This is a pivot Wall Street is watching closely.

“Nvidia was a central bank to the AI ecosystem,” Mullarkey said. If the company pulls back on financing “that affects startups and particularly affects the neoclouds because they have leaned heavily on that,” he added.

What Wall Street most wants to know is when Nvidia will select a new leader. While the timing's unclear, it's not likely to happen anytime soon. And that's a risk that could put the whole AI trade in jeopardy.

“Investors always felt Jensen Huang could quickly adapt to changing markets, and had proven that over decades,” Mullarkey said. “That confidence will have to be rebuilt under new management and will take time.”

Anthropic shares are falling on their second day of trading as a broad market selloff and doubts over the AI trade overshadow the optimism that fueled a rally on its record-setting debut. While the initial pop reflected massive investor appetite after a heavily oversubscribed IPO, the steep valuation — combined with fresh competitive threats — weighed on the shares Friday as traders dumped risk across markets.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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