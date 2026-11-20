Anthropic shares tumbled over 10% on Friday, extending their decline following a record-breaking Nasdaq debut, as renewed concerns over the artificial intelligence trade kept investors on edge and dragged technology stocks lower.

The AI startup's shares, trading under the ticker symbol ANT, were down 10.88% at $86.60 as of 10:19a.m. EST. The stock had opened at $111.50 on Thursday, its first day of trading, but lost ground through the session to close at $97.17.

Anthropic's market debut had been closely watched by investors hoping the listing would breathe fresh life into an AI trade that has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks. The company raised $81.3 billion in its initial public offering, making it the largest IPO on record.

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However, the strong fundraising failed to translate into sustained buying interest, with investors continuing to question the scale of spending required to support the next phase of artificial intelligence development.

Sentiment has also been weighed down by concerns surrounding the leadership of major chipmakers, growing uncertainty over data centre investments and the possibility that higher interest rates could make the financing of a multi-trillion-dollar AI infrastructure expansion more expensive.

The weakness was not limited to Anthropic. Shares of semiconductor companies Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also traded lower on Friday. Technology heavyweights and cloud infrastructure providers Amazon and Microsoft were similarly under pressure.

Analysts have offered a mixed assessment of Anthropic's prospects following its blockbuster listing, highlighting both its long-term potential and the risks associated with its valuation.

Seaport Research described Anthropic as an "incredible company" but cautioned that its valuation demands an equally significant leap of faith from investors. The brokerage assigned a neutral rating to the stock, flagging concerns about the company's revenue growth.

"To merit its valuation, it will need to see much higher growth rates over the next two years," the analysts said in a note. They added that investors could afford to wait for greater clarity before buying into the stock, describing their stance as cautious rather than negative.

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William Blair, meanwhile, took a more optimistic view, assigning Anthropic an outperform rating. Its analysts pointed to the company's operational efficiency and potential to become a significantly profitable business over time, despite the substantial infrastructure costs it is likely to face.

The brokerage also believes Anthropic is at the forefront of the AI industry and will become increasingly important as the technology develops.

However, William Blair acknowledged that the industry remains in its early stages, with considerable uncertainty over how quickly it will evolve and the direction it will take.

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