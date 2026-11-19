Anthropic made a blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, with shares of the Claude chatbot maker opening at $111.50, up 34% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $83. The strong listing pushed the company's market valuation to $2 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable publicly traded companies.

The debut marks a major milestone for the artificial intelligence industry, as Anthropic becomes the first publicly listed frontier AI company. The company's shares were last trading at $108.72.

Rueters reported that the strong investor response comes at a time when enthusiasm around AI stocks has begun to face fresh scrutiny. Concerns over massive infrastructure spending, rising debt and the time it could take for AI companies to generate sustainable returns have weighed on technology stocks in recent weeks.

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