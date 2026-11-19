Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver prices crashed on Nov. 18, as the dollar and yields were on the rise following the hawkish stance of the Fed, which had been raising interest-rate expectations for the December Fed meeting.

Spot gold declined more than 3% on Wednesday, to trade at around $3,726.19 per ounce around 15:30 GMT, after touching the lowest since September 2025 earlier in the session at $3,719.55 per ounce.

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Similarly, MCX Gold futures with December delivery declined 3.3% during the session and closed at Rs 1,29,814 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined at a sharper pace around 5.3% during the session and finally closed at Rs 1,60,182 per kg.

After these sharp declines in the previous session, COMEX gold has rebounded around 0.36% to trade at $3,753.9 per ounce at around 20:06 EST, on Thursday, Nov. 19. COMEX silver has been outperforming gold with a rise of around 1.37% to $45.675 per ounce, in the international bullion market.

Coming to India, at around 6:20 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,30,460 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,61,490 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,19,588 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,49,378 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

Also Read: Sharp Fall In Gold, Silver Prices: Yellow Metal Rates Slump By Rs 3,000, White Metal By Rs 6,000

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,30,220 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,30,000 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,30,600 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,30,050 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,30,330 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,30,430 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,19,368; Delhi at Rs 1,19,167; Chennai at Rs 1,19,717; Kolkata at Rs 1,19,213; Bengaluru at Rs 1,19,469; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,19,561 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,61,200 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,60,920 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,61,670 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,60,990 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,61,330 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,61,460 per kg

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