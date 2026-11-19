Ramayana collected Rs 23.20 crore net in India on Day 14, down 18.9% from Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13. The film's cumulative India gross reached Rs 1,009.05 crore, while its domestic net collection rose to Rs 844.40 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version led Day 14 collections with Rs 16.50 crore net from 17,661 shows. Malayalam followed with Rs 2.15 crore from 1,051 shows, while Kannada brought in Rs 1.65 crore from 897 shows. The Tamil version earned Rs 1.60 crore from 1,166 shows, and Telugu collected Rs 1.30 crore from 1,514 shows.

The film played across 22,289 shows in India on Day 14, averaging Rs 10,409 net per show across all five languages. Overseas, Ramayana grossed Rs 8 crore on Day 14, taking its cumulative international gross to Rs 510 crore. That brought the film's worldwide gross to Rs 1,519.05 crore.

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Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend Worldwide Collections

The film, bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios in association with actor Yash's Monster Mind Creations, recorded openings of $573,000 (Rs 5.4 crore) in Indonesia and $286,000 (Rs 2.7 crore) in Cambodia, which the makers said were records for an Indian film in those markets. It also registered a record opening in Mexico.

Among its leading international markets, the film has earned $24 million (Rs 225.6 crore) in the US and Canada, $5.5 million (Rs 51.7 crore) in the UK, USD 4.7 million (Rs 44.2 crore) in the UAE, $4.2 million (Rs 39.5 crore) in Australia, $1.5 million (Rs 14.1 crore) in Thailand, $1.4 million (Rs 13.2 crore) in Malaysia and $1.1 million (Rs 10.3 crore) in Germany.

The film is scheduled to release in Brazil, Italy, Ukraine and Hungary on November 19, followed by Poland on November 20. Argentina, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Czechia are slated to join the rollout on November 26. The makers said the film is also gearing up for theatrical releases in China, Japan and South Korea, though dates are yet to be announced.

The international rollout is planned to reach audiences in more than 130 countries and across 17 dubbed languages.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, "Ramayana" is now fifth highest grossing India film ever. "Ramayana", reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to rise in the ranking in the coming week. The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

The film, a retelling of Indian epic 'Ramayana', features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita.

The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol.

The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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