Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, with investors tracking regional economic data and the upcoming Nasdaq listing of artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 extended its gains, rising 1%, while the broader Topix declined 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.88%.

Anthropic IPO In Focus

Anthropic has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $83 per share, above its earlier expected range of $70-78, setting the stage for the Nasdaq debut of the company behind the Claude AI models.

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The company increased the size of the offering to around 980 million shares, according to Anthropic's press release. At the final price, the offering is worth approximately $81.3 billion, making it larger than SpaceX's initial IPO fundraising of $75 billion in June. SpaceX raised a total of $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their overallotment option.

READ | Anthropic Share Price: Claude Maker Sets $83 Price Ahead Of Nasdaq Debut

Anthropic shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday under the ticker symbol 'ANT'.

Japan Machinery Orders Fall 0.3%

Japan's core machinery orders, which exclude orders from shipbuilding and electric utilities, declined 0.3% month-on-month to JPY 1,066.2 billion in September 2026.

The reading reversed the 5.2% increase recorded in the previous month but was better than market expectations for a 0.5% decline.

Australia Unemployment Rate Rises To 4.9%

Australia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.9% in October, up from the previous month's level and above market expectations of 4.7%, according to official data.

The unemployment rate was the highest since October 2021. The number of unemployed people increased by 17,800 to 753,700, the highest level since March 2021.

US Markets End Mixed

US markets ended on a mixed note overnight, ahead of Anthropic's IPO listing. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 declined 1.13% and 0.23%, respectively.

Fed Minutes Signal Further Rate Hikes

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting showed that almost all Federal Reserve officials believed further interest rate increases would likely be needed to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

A couple of participants said a rate increase of more than 25 basis points could be considered at the next meeting if incoming inflation data remained unfavourable.

The minutes also showed that some officials viewed market expectations of further monetary tightening in December and next year as broadly in line with their own assessment of the likely interest rate path.

Several participants said this alignment reduced the risks of keeping rates unchanged at the October meeting.

The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75%-4.00% at its October 2026 meeting, following a 25-basis-point hike in September. The September increase was the first rate hike since 2023.

READ | Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500 Fall On Nvidia Rout With Anthropic In Focus

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