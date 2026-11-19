Elon Musk again defended former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, saying his removal from the company was "not a smart decision" and that "no one can really replace" him.

Speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk compared Huang's exit to a basketball team sacking its biggest star.

"I would call Jensen, like, Michael Jordan, perhaps at his peak level, in terms of what he means to a team," he said. "You've got to think long and hard before you take someone like... let's say your Chicago Bulls, middle of your second season, and you've got a winning streak that's just going to happen. And then you kick Michael Jordan off your team. Doesn't seem like a smart decision to me."

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He added that Huang's role could not easily be filled. "There's no one that can really replace Jensen. He does the roles of several people," Musk said.

Musk pointed to Huang's hands-on management of Nvidia's supply chain. "You see him eating street food in Korea and Taiwan with critical suppliers," he said, adding that Huang has "long-term relationships that have been built up over decades" and "understands technology incredibly well".

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The Tesla and SpaceX chief also spoke of loyalty within Nvidia's ranks. "His team loves him," Musk said, adding that many employees remain at the company because of Huang. He said some of them had turned down offers elsewhere out of personal loyalty to him.

Musk stressed that his stance was consistent. "You're not going to find me saying one thing publicly and another thing privately," he said, describing Huang as "an old friend of mine".

Huang was forced out of Nvidia following revelations that he had a relationship with a Chinese intelligence asset. Since then, Musk has backed efforts to reinstate him as chief executive.

Musk said that while Huang made mistakes, "I don't think he's disloyal to the United States."

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Musk's defence of Huang reflects a relationship that goes beyond friendship. Musk's companies, including Tesla, xAI and SpaceX, have been among the biggest buyers of Nvidia's AI chips, which power data centres and model training worldwide.

Nvidia is the world's most valuable chipmaker, and its processors are central to the global AI build-out. Huang co-founded the company and led it for more than three decades, and his departure has raised questions among investors and customers about its direction and its exposure to US-China tensions over technology.

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