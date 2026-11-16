Jensen Huang To Return As Nvidia CEO? What We Know As Silicon Valley Allies Push For His Comeback

Nvidia founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang is reportedly considering a return to the preceding role of the $4 trillion semiconductor giant, as influential Silicon Valley executives and major investors step up efforts to persuade the company's board to retain him.

Huang has discussed the possibility of returning with his supporters at the desk, according to Financial Times, just days after his resignation followed by an allegations of affairs involving a suspected Chinese spy and a subordinate.

A campaign to bring Huang back has gained momentum, with several prominent technology leaders publicly supporting his reinstatement. Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among the executives backing an open letter demanding Nvidia's board “Bring Jensen Back.”

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Several Nvidia employees have also expressed support for the former chief executive, reflecting the considerable loyalty he continues to command within parts of the company. One of Huang's allies told the Financial Times that a group of Silicon Valley executives was assembling a so-called “war room” to lobby for his return and seek support from the White House.

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However, the campaign faces significant political and corporate opposition.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a dramatic shake up' in Nvidia's leadership, signalling possible resistance from influential policymakers in Washington. After the allegations, Huang also lacks the controlling shareholding that might have enabled him to challenge the board's decision.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is attempting to contain the fallout under interim chief executive Colette Kress, who faces the immediate challenge of reassuring investors and maintaining operational stability. The controversy surrounding Huang has also intensified scrutiny of the company's compliance procedures governing AI chip sales to Asian customers with potential links to China.

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The Financial Times reported that Nvidia's board had approached Arm chief executive Rene Haas as a potential successor, although the board said no formal succession process had begun. Nvidia and Huang's representatives declined to comment.

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