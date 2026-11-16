Brent Crude Holds Above $95 Per Barrel As Fresh US-Iran Flare Ups Dim Growing Supply Surplus

Brent crude prices stabilised around $95.4 per barrel levels on Monday after a two-week decline as fresh attacks between the United States and Iran overshadowed signs of a well-supplied physical market.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded 0.32% lower at $88.28 per barrel. On Sunday, Iran targeted a US helicopter base in Bahrain after weeks of not attacking the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that five tankers caught fire after being struck by mines in the last 48 hours, without identifying them. UK Maritime Trade Operations said Indian shipping authorities reported an attack on a tanker in the gulf and the crew were safe, although the extent of the damage was not known.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Asian Markets Today: Nikkei Leads Losses As Japan Q3 GDP Contracts; Nvidia Earnings In Focus

Crude oil prices have eased in the last week as the Trump administration halted strikes after a democratic sweep in the US mid-term election. Additionally, the International Energy Agency (IEA) noted that that global oil supply exceeded demand for the first time since the war began, with an expected overhang of roughly 2 million barrels a day this quarter.

Despite attacks on the US helicopter base in Bahrain, Iranian diplomats and leaders have re-iterated that a path to ending the conflict stayed open. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the war could end if America were to accept Tehran's “logical conditions”.

Notably, US President Donald Trump also said that any further attacks on Iran will not be "necessary" but the armed forces remain "locked and loaded".

The Saudi backed forces in Yemen said that they are withdrawing from the critical Red Sea coast, the New York Times reported, making the situation more favourable for Iran-supported Houthis as opposed to the Yemeni government and Riyadh.

Refined fuel prices remain on the tighter end as product supplies have recovered slower than crude due to the Middle East conflict and renewed Ukrainian attacks on refineries.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.