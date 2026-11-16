Asian Markets Today: Nikkei Leads Losses As Japan Q3 GDP Contracts; Nvidia Earnings In Focus

Asian markets were trading lower on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses after the country's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter of 2026.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.8%, while the broader Topix traded nearly flat with a negative bias. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.27%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16%.

Japan GDP Contracts

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) stagnated quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2026, following 0.4% growth in the previous quarter and missing market expectations of 0.1% expansion, preliminary data showed.

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The reading ended three consecutive quarters of economic growth. Private consumption declined 0.3%, matching the contraction in Q2 and exceeding economists' expectations for a 0.2% decline. Persistent inflation and recent natural disasters weighed on consumer spending.

US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

US stock futures traded higher on Monday as investors awaited Nvidia's quarterly earnings later this week for fresh signals on demand for artificial intelligence-related stocks. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Nvidia has recorded six consecutive weeks of losses, with the decline intensifying last week following reports of leadership turmoil involving CEO Jensen Huang. Investors are assessing the potential impact of the developments on the chipmaker, given its influence on the broader AI trade. Reports have also suggested that Huang could consider returning.

Anthropic IPO Adds To AI Focus

Investors will also watch out for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of AI company Anthropic, which is reportedly targeting a valuation of around $1.4 trillion. The company is expected to price its shares in the range of $70 to $78.

Wall Street, meanwhile, ended last week on a positive note despite the decline in Nvidia shares. The Dow gained 2.07%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.51% and 2.27%, respectively. All three major indices recorded their biggest weekly gains since August.

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