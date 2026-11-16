Scene Box Office Collection Day 10: Surya's Film Remains Steady, Sees Slight Dip; Check Earnings

Scene, the Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, maintained a steady box office run on its second Sunday despite a slight dip in collections compared to the previous day. Here's a look at the film's Day 10 box office performance.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Scene collected Rs 9.30 crore net in India on Day 10, registering a marginal 2.1% decline compared to its previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 136.50 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 158.55 crore after 10 days, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned an estimated Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 83.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 242.05 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Scene recorded 4,376 shows across Tamil and Telugu versions on Day 10, with an overall occupancy of 41.2%. The film has also sold over 1.02 crore tickets so far.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version contributed Rs 7.10 crore net on Day 10, while the Telugu version collected Rs 2.20 crore.

In the first 10 days, the Tamil version has collected Rs 109.95 crore net, accounting for 80.5% of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 26.55 crore, making up the remaining 19.5%.

State-Wise Gross Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market on Day 10, contributing Rs 5 crore gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 2.50 crore, while Kerala contributed Rs 1.85 crore.

Karnataka brought in Rs 1.25 crore, while the remaining Indian markets accounted for Rs 20 lakh, taking the day's total India gross collection to Rs 10.80 crore.

ALSO READ: Rs 1,000 Crore Box Office Club: Ramayana Earns Big, A Look At 11 Films To Achieve Worldwide Feat

Day-Wise Collection

Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1 and collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a further jump on Sunday, earning Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3.

It collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5. Collections declined further to Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7.

On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 6 crore net. However, it witnessed a 58.3% jump on Day 9, collecting Rs 9.50 crore. On Day 10, the film earned another Rs 9.30 crore, taking its 10-day India net total to Rs 136.50 crore.

The film has collected Rs 111.70 crore in its first week, while its second-week earnings have reached Rs 24.80 crore in three days.

About The Film

Scene film follows Inbaraj, an eccentric police officer who is forced to reopen an unfinished and mysterious case from his past. He must work alongside a chaotic team to solve the investigation.

Suriya plays the lead role, alongside Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. Jithu Madhavan has written and directed the film, with Vineeth Augustian handling cinematography, Sushin Shyam composing the music and Ajmal Sabu serving as the editor.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on November 6, 2026.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Vs Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2: How The Three Films Performing At Box Office? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.