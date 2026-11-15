Jailer 2 Vs Scene Vs Mookuthi Amman 2: How The Three Films Performing At Box Office? Check Day-Wise Earnings

Three tamil releases, Jailer 2, Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2 are competing for audience attention at the box office, with each film following a different trend.

Rajinikanth starrer has completed a month in theatres and is near Rs 500 crore mark in India. Suriya starrer has entered the Rs 200 crore club globally within nine days, while Nayanthara film is just a step away from crossing Rs 20 crore in India.

With all three films recording a rise on Saturday, November 14, here's a look at how they compare at the box office.

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Day 9 And Day 31 Collections: All Three Films Record Growth

Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded the biggest percentage jump, with its Day 9 earnings rising 80.9% to Rs 85 lakh from Friday's Rs 47 lakh, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Scene followed with Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9, marking a 58.3% increase over its previous day's collection of Rs 6 crore. Meanwhile, Jailer 2 earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 31, up 28.2% from Friday's Rs 39 lakh.

Total India Net And Gross Collections

On Day 9, Scene has collected Rs 127.20 crore net and Rs 147.75 crore gross in India whereas Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 19.25 crore net and Rs 22.25 crore gross in India.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 leads the box office with Rs 474.29 crore net and Rs 554.63 crore gross in India on its Day 31.

Worldwide Collection: Jailer 2 Stays Ahead

Jailer 2 continues to lead the box-office race with a worldwide gross of Rs 831.73 crore by Day 31. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 277.10 crore.

Scene has earned Rs 79.50 crore overseas in nine days, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 227.25 crore. However, overseas and worldwide figures for Mookuthi Amman 2 are not yet available.

Language-Wise: Tamil Leads For All Three

Tamil is the biggest contributor to the domestic earnings of all three films. Jailer 2 has earned Rs 328.33 crore net from its Tamil version, followed by Telugu at Rs 86.27 crore, Hindi at Rs 51.40 crore and Kannada at Rs 8.29 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

For Scene, Tamil has contributed Rs 102.85 crore, accounting for 80.9% of its India net collection. Telugu has added Rs 24.35 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 18.15 crore net from Tamil, which accounts for 94.3% of its domestic earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.10 crore.

State-Wise: Tamil Nadu Remains A Key Market

Tamil Nadu continues to be an important market for the three films. On Day 9, Scene collected Rs 5.25 crore gross in the state. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 2.50 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 1.85 crore and Karnataka at Rs 1.25 crore. Other markets added Rs 20 lakh.

Mookuthi Amman 2 earned Rs 90 lakh gross in Tamil Nadu on the same day. Karnataka contributed Rs 5 lakh and Kerala Rs 3 lakh, taking its total domestic gross for the day to Rs 98 lakh.

Earlier Sacnilk tracking showed that Jailer 2 had crossed Rs 218 crore gross in Tamil Nadu by Day 26. It also moved ahead of Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) to become the state's highest-grossing film.

ALSO READ | Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection: 47 Lakh Vs 85 Lakh; On Day 9, Nayanthara's Film Sees Big Jump

Day-Wise Earnings

Jailer 2 began its run with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2, Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6, Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7, Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8 and Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9.

Its first-week total stood at Rs 334.35 crore, while the second, third and fourth weeks added Rs 95.55 crore, Rs 37.75 crore and Rs 5.75 crore, respectively. The film earned another Rs 89 lakh in its fifth week.

Scene began its run with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2. It collected Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3 and Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4. The numbers then fell to Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. After earning Rs 6 crore on its second Friday i.e. Day 8, it recovered to Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9.

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore and collected Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. Its earnings rose to Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and peaked at Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4. Collections then fell to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5, Rs 1 crore on Day 6 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 7. After earning Rs 47 lakh on Friday, the film bounced back to Rs 85 lakh on Day 9.

About The Films

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who returns to protect his family from a criminal network. The film also features Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. Jailer 2 began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026

Jithu Madhavan's Scene stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, an eccentric cop who reopens a serial killer case. Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj play key roles.

Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2 features Nayanthara as a divine figure who protects a young prince from an evil force. Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay are also part of the cast.

ALSO READ | Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Gross Earnings Near Rs 150 Crore As Surya's Film Sees 58% Surge

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