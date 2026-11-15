Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection: 47 Lakh Vs 85 Lakh; On Day 9, Nayanthara's Film Sees Big Jump

Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 witnessed a significant rise in box office collections on its second Saturday. The film recorded an 80.9% jump in earnings compared to the previous day.

Day 9 Collection

On Day 9, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 85 lakh net in India across 769 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 19.25 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 22.25 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 26% on Saturday, with a total of 16.88 lakh tickets sold across its nine-day theatrical run.

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Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version continued to lead the film's box office collections, contributing Rs 18.15 crore net in the first nine days. The Telugu version has collected Rs 1.10 crore net so far, taking the combined India net collection to Rs 19.25 crore.

Tamil accounts for 94.3% of the film's domestic earnings, while Telugu contributes the remaining 5.7%.

State-Wise Gross Earnings

Tamil Nadu remained the film's biggest market on Day 9, contributing Rs 90 lakh in gross collections. Karnataka added Rs 5 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 3 lakh. The total India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 98 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 opened with Rs 1.88 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong jump over the weekend, collecting Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

However, collections dropped to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 before declining further to Rs 1 crore on Day 6 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 7. On its second Friday, the film collected Rs 47 lakh net. It bounced back on Day 9 with Rs 85 lakh, registering an 80.9% increase over the previous day.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 19.25 crore in nine days.

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About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to safeguard the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new and dangerous evil.

Gopi Amarnath serves as the cinematographer, while Hiphop Tamizha has composed the music. Fenny Oliver is the editor. Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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