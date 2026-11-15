Australia vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs ENG Match On TV, Online?

Australia will take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 15.

The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, with Mitchell Marsh leading the hosts and Harry Brook captaining the visitors.

Australia head into the encounter with a 1-0 lead after registering a seven-wicket victory in the opening ODI at Perth Stadium.

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England were bowled out for 131 runs in the first match, with debutant Mahli Beardman claiming six wickets.

Australia chased down the target in just 23.3 overs to secure a comfortable win. England will now look to bounce back and level the series, while Australia will aim to seal the contest with another victory.

Australia vs England 2nd ODI: Date

The second ODI between Australia and England will be played on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Australia vs England 2nd ODI: Time

The Australia vs England second ODI will begin at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Australia vs England 2nd ODI: Venue

The second ODI between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.

Australia vs England 2nd ODI: Likely Playing XIs

Australia Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mahli Beardman, Adam Zampa.

England Predicted XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The Australia vs England second ODI will be telecast live on Eurosport TV in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England second ODI will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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