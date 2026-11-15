India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 5th ODI

India will take on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the series on Sunday, November 15.

The match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with Shreyas Iyer leading the Indian side and Mitchell Santner captaining the hosts.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two ODIs. The third match was abandoned due to rain, while New Zealand bounced back in the fourth ODI with a massive 244-run victory.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir Calls India's Batting Collapse A Concern After New Zealand ODI

India will now look to put that defeat behind them and secure the series, while the hosts will aim to draw level at 2-2.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Date

The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Time

The India vs New Zealand fifth ODI will begin at 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 7:00 AM IST.

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Venue

The fifth ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand fifth ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand fifth ODI will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

India Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk, vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins Explains Viral Video With Wife, Takes Fresh Dig At Usman Khawaja

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.