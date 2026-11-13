Pat Cummins Explains Viral Video With Wife, Takes Fresh Dig At Usman Khawaja

Australian captain Pat Cummins has addressed a viral video showing him in what appeared to be a tense conversation with his wife, Becky, saying it was not a spat.

He revealed that his wife was upset over former teammate Usman Khawaja's recent claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The video surfaced on social media hours before Cummins addressed the media on Friday. Speaking at a press conference, the Australian skipper said it was "a bit ridiculous" that a private conversation had become public. However, he clarified that the discussion was about Khawaja, with Becky being "really frustrated and unhappy" about the former batter's revelations.

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"While we are on the topic, because we think it was funny - we were not having a spat," he said. "Becky was very frustrated and animated and really unhappy with Usman," he added.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins' Tense Exchange With Wife Goes Viral As Usman Khawaja Reopens Sandpapergate Controversy

Khawaja's claims, made in his autobiography Sabr, have reignited discussions around the infamous Sandpaper Gate controversy during Australia's tour of South Africa in 2018. His account has also raised questions about whether the incident should be investigated again.

Pat Cummins Rejects Usman Khawaja's Sandpaper Gate Claims

Earlier in the press conference at Sydney's Cricket Central, Cummins strongly rejected Khawaja's claims about the involvement of Australia's bowling attack in the ball-tampering scandal.

As quoted by Fox Sports, Khawaja had suggested that several players, including Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, were aware that sandpaper had been brought onto the field.

"When he says we all knew, if that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he is 100% wrong," Cummins said. "I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense," he continued.

Cummins called the claims "100 per cent wrong", making it clear that he disagreed with Khawaja's account of the incident.

The Australian captain maintained that he still considers Khawaja a friend. However, he also criticised the way the former batter had shared his account, calling for greater accountability.

"Usman is a friend, but friends are not casual with each other's lives and reputations," he said. "In his book, he has been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket. I support him to tell his story, 100 per cent. I am glad he feels like he can, but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do," he continued.

Cummins Says Khawaja's Comments Affect Australian Cricket

Cummins said Khawaja's account of the eight-year-old controversy had consequences beyond the players directly involved.

"It affects real people. It affects people's lives. It is also strange. I love Australian cricket. It has given me so much," said Cummins. "This really affects Australian cricket. And I think the way that he has presented his story, I think he's done that in a very casual manner. And it affects a lot of people. That is what I am grappling with at the moment because I do not think it is okay," he added.

He argued that the way the former batter had spoken about the incident affected Australian cricket and the people associated with it.

The skipper also described Khawaja as being "quite casual and flippant" with the lives of people and Australian cricket.

"Uzzy is a friend. But I think the way he is quite casual and flippant with people's lives and Australian cricket, I do not think that is okay," Cummins noted.

"I played 15 years, my debut for New South Wales and with Australia, Usman was right there, and he has been awesome to me and he is a friend, but this is people's real lives, and this is serious ... this affects not only people, but people's families."

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"I am one of the lesser ones ... but talking eight years ago, it was traumatic for those guys. For all of us, for Australian cricket," Cummins said. "So to bring it up so flippantly and casually, um, I think it is irresponsible," he signed off.

The fresh exchange has brought the 2018 Sandpaper Gate controversy back into the spotlight, with Cummins firmly disputing Khawaja's version of events.

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