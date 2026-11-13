Original Sita Dipika Chikhlia Gives Her Verdict On Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi's Ramayana

Ramayana has made a massive numbers at the box office as it earned more than Rs 1000 Crore worldwide within just eight days of its release. Now, Dipika Chikhlia shared her thoughts on its success. The actor, who became a household name for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, said she always believed the new film will reach this milestone.

She also praised its story, star cast and visual effects. While speaking to paparazzi, the actor said the film deserves to be seen on the big screen. She also encouraged everyone to watch it in theatres for a proper experience.

Dipika Chikhlia said, “Ramayana hit ho gayi, maine kaha tha na. Achi picture bani hai toh hit hi hone wali hai, sab bade bade stars hain. Movie achi hai aur itne bade stars aur VFX, sab itna sundar hai. Aaplog bhi dekhiye, its very nice. (I told you, Ramayana will become hit. When a film is well made, it's sure to be a hit, especially with such big stars. It's a great movie, the cast is great, VFX are impressive, everything is just beautiful. You should all watch it).”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Dipika Chikhlia had earlier spoken about Sai Pallavi's version of Sita in Ramayana. During an interview with Variety India, she praised Sai's acting skills but said she wanted to watch her as Sita on screen before giving her final opinion.

The veteran actor said, “I have seen her work. She's a phenomenal actor. But I don't know how she'll look like Sita. Once we see her, we'll know. At the moment, I have no clue. The description of Sita in Tulsidas' Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That's what Ramanand Sagar was looking for and he saw it in me. I know all of them are good actors. If they fit the bill, then it's good.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey.

Also Read: Ramayana Made Rs 1,000 Crore In 8 Days. Is Rs 5,000 Crore The Real Finish Line?

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.