Received 250 Grams Of Gold As A Wedding Gift: Do You Need To Pay Any Tax?

Gold continues to be a popular wedding gift in India. Newly married couples often receive gold jewellery, coins and bars from family members, relatives and friends. In some cases, the total can add up to 250 grams or more. But does receiving so much gold mean the couple has to pay income tax on it?

Under Indian income tax laws, gold received as a gift on the occasion of marriage is exempt from tax, irrespective of its quantity or market value. This means there is no fixed limit on how much gold a person can receive as a wedding gift without attracting income tax.

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What does the income tax law say?

The Income-tax Act also sets rules for gifts received during the year. Under Section 56(2)(x), gifts worth more than Rs 50,000 in total during a financial year can be taxed.

This rule covers gold jewellery and bullion received free of cost. If their combined fair market value crosses Rs 50,000, the entire value may be taxable, rather than just the amount above the limit.

Wedding gifts are treated differently. Gold received on the occasion of marriage is exempt from income tax, no matter how much it is worth or who gives it. The exemption also covers gifts from friends and acquaintances, not just relatives.

So, a person who receives 250 grams of gold at their wedding does not have to pay income tax on it, even if the gold is worth several lakhs of rupees.

Does the exemption have any conditions?

The exemption is linked to the occasion on which the gold is received. To qualify for tax relief, the gift must be presented as part of the individual's wedding celebrations. Gold received separately on occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries or other personal milestones does not automatically enjoy the same benefit.

For gifts received outside marriage, the donor's relationship with the recipient becomes a key factor. Presents from relatives covered under the Income-tax Act are exempt, while gifts from people outside this category may become taxable if their combined value exceeds the prescribed limit.

Retaining proof of the gift

Although wedding gifts are exempt from income tax, recipients should retain documents that can establish how and when the gold was received. Wedding photographs, written gift declarations, purchase bills and other relevant records can serve as evidence if the source of the gold is questioned by the tax authorities.

Therefore, receiving 250 grams of gold at a wedding does not create an income tax liability, even if its market value amounts to several lakhs of rupees. What matters is being able to demonstrate that the gift was received in connection with the marriage.

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