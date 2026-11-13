Dwarka Expressway Crash: Car At 200 Kmph Hits Tunnel Wall, 22-Year-Old Driver Killed

A 22-year-old man lost his life after his modified Volkswagen Virtus crashed into a wall inside the Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel while allegedly travelling at approximately 200 kmph. The force of the collision tore the vehicle's engine out and triggered a fire, according to police.

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Singh, was originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and resided in Gurugram's Sector 42. The fatal accident occurred near the Shiv Murti interchange on Diwali morning while Singh was returning to Gurugram from Ludhiana.

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Initial findings indicate that Singh was driving well above the tunnel's speed limit of 80 kmph. Shortly before the crash, he reportedly recorded photos and videos of his speedometer showing the car's speed and shared them with friends on Snapchat. Authorities are working to recover these digital files as part of the investigation.

CCTV footage from the tunnel reportedly captured the vehicle travelling at an extremely high speed before Singh lost control near a curve connecting the tunnel to NH-48. Police officials described the car's movement as being "almost like a rocket".

The impact was severe enough to rip the engine out of the vehicle and throw it several metres away, where it caught fire. Singh was trapped inside the wreckage and died at the scene.

Key Details From The Delhi Police Investigation

Trip Details: Singh was reportedly driving a friend's car and returning to Gurugram after visiting his girlfriend in Ludhiana.

Victim Background: Singh's mother works as a teacher in Bihar. Following a post-mortem examination, his body was handed over to the family.

Witness Statements: Investigators have recorded statements from tunnel security personnel, nearby motorists and other eyewitnesses.

Tunnel Regulations: The Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel has a speed limit of 80 kmph. It also prohibits two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, tractors, non-motorised vehicles and tankers carrying flammable materials.

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