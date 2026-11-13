Dhindora Season 2 Trailer Out: Bhuvan Bam, Sanjeeda Sheikh Lead As Orry And Udit Narayan Make Cameos

Dhindora is set to return with more chaos, familiar faces and new twists. The upcoming season brings Bhuvan Bam back in several popular roles while introducing a new character to the BB Ki Vines universe.

Dhindora Season 2 Trailer Out

Netflix has released the trailer for Dhindora Season 2, with Bhuvan Bam returning as Titu Mama, Babloo ji, Janki, Sameer and Bancho.

The story follows Titu Mama as he deals with a loss of Rs 11 crore and tries to repair his relationship with his in-laws. His attempt to make peace appears to create more trouble. The trailer also hints at an adventure involving treasure, leaving Titu Mama to face another difficult situation.

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Talking about the new season, Bhuvan Bam said, “When I first created these characters, I wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that remains at the heart of BB Ki Vines. Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he's trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications!"

"Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can't wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!”

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Sanjeeda Sheikh Joins Dhindora Season 2

Sanjeeda Sheikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami, Titu Mama's wife. She said, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He's always got an explanation ready, and she's usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I'm excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

The trailer also features cameo appearances by Anup Soni, Udit Narayan and Orry.

Dhindora Season 2 Director And Release Date

Sneha Shetty Kohli makes her directorial debut with the second season. She said, “One of the most exciting aspects of directing this season was bringing a fresh scale, energy and vibrancy to an already much-loved world. Making my directorial debut with this project made the experience even more special. From bizarre action sequences to colourful song-and-dance moments, every day brought something exciting. Introducing new characters and exploring their dynamics with familiar favourites was equally rewarding. Above all, capturing Bhuvan's inimitable humour while retaining the essence of this beloved universe was an absolute joy for me.”

Dhindora Season 2 is written by Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey. It is produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam and will premiere on Netflix on November 20.

Watch Trailer:

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