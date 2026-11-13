SpiceJet Flight Disruptions: Mumbai Airport Follows Delhi With Passenger Advisory

SpiceJet passengers have been facing uncertainty over their travel plans amid operational challenges at the airline, with airports issuing advisories asking travellers to check their flight status directly with the carrier.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has also shared an update for passengers on X.

The developments come after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport cautioned travellers about possible disruptions to some SpiceJet flights.

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ALSO READ: Contact SpiceJet Directly: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory As Flights May Be Impacted Amid Airline's Operational Challenges

In its passenger advisory issued on Friday, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the airport under GMR, said some SpiceJet flights could be affected due to the airline's operational challenges. It asked passengers to contact the airline directly for the latest information on their flight status and travel plans.

The advisory did not specify how many flights could be affected or provide details about the nature of the disruption.

The latest advisories follow the cancellation of four SpiceJet flights from Dubai airport on Thursday, November 12, after ground handling company Dnata suspended check-in services over unpaid dues.

Four SpiceJet Flights Cancelled From Dubai

SpiceJet cancelled four flights from Dubai airport on November 12 after Dnata suspended check-in services. According to an email exchange reviewed by NDTV Profit, and only two SpiceJet flights were allowed to take off from the airport that day.

The correspondence showed that SpiceJet owed Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams. The suspension of check-in services applied only on November 12.

Responding to the development, a SpiceJet spokesperson told NDTV Profit that the airline was working with the concerned authorities to resolve the matter.

"We are in the process of resolving the matter with the concerned authorities. We have adequate bank guarantee cover in place and are working to ensure that the issue is sorted out at the earliest," the spokesperson noted.

SpiceJet Facing Wider Operational Challenges

The disruptions come amid wider operational challenges for the airline. According to the NDTV Profit report, SpiceJet has been cancelling between 15 and 20 flights daily despite operating around 65 scheduled services.

ALSO READ: Four SpiceJet Flights Cancelled From Dubai Airport, DNATA Suspends Check-In Services

The report also indicated that the airline's fleet had reportedly shrunk to around 12 aircraft, with three grounded over non-payment issues involving lessors.

Passengers booked on SpiceJet flights have been advised to check their flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport and to seek the latest updates on their travel plans.

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