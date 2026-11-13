Godrej Prop Q2 Results: Profit Surges Over Two-Folds As Margins Expand, Revenue Up 45%

Godrej Industries reported a sharp improvement in consolidated earnings for the September quarter of FY27, with net profit rising to Rs 560 crore from Rs 242.5 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue increased 45% year-on-year to Rs 7,303 crore, compared with Rs 5,032 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA more than tripled to Rs 428.6 crore from Rs 133.8 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin also expanded significantly to 5.9% from 2.7% in Q2 FY26, reflecting an improvement in operating profitability.

The company's diversified business portfolio continued to contribute to its quarterly performance, with finance and investments emerging as the largest contributor to segment profits.

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Finance and Investments Lead Godrej Industries' Segment Profit

Finance and investments generated revenue of Rs 1,779 crore during Q2 FY27, accounting for 20.2% of the company's segment revenue. However, it contributed 48.8% of total segment PBIT, making it the largest profit contributor.

Estate and property development remained the largest revenue contributor, generating Rs 2,562 crore. This represented 29% of total segment revenue. The business reported PBIT of Rs 123 crore.

Animal nutrition contributed Rs 1,387 crore in revenue, while chemicals generated Rs 1,335 crore. Their respective PBIT stood at Rs 94 crore and Rs 114 crore.

The vegetable oils business reported revenue of Rs 913 crore and PBIT of Rs 165 crore. Dairy generated Rs 415 crore in revenue but reported a segment loss of Rs 4 crore. Crop care also reported a loss of Rs 6 crore on revenue of Rs 272 crore.

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Godrej Industries Expands Diversified Business Portfolio

Godrej Industries operates across several businesses, including estate and property development, finance and investments, animal nutrition, chemicals, vegetable oils and dairy.

Its diversified portfolio provides multiple revenue streams across consumer, financial and industrial businesses. The latest segment performance also highlights the varying profitability contributions across these operations.

Finance and investments accounted for nearly half of total segment PBIT despite contributing around one-fifth of segment revenue. Meanwhile, estate and property development generated the largest revenue share.

Godrej Industries Share Price Today

Godrej Industries shares closed at Rs 1,102 on November 13, rising Rs 17.90, or 1.65%, from the previous close of Rs 1,084.10. The stock opened at Rs 1,103.85 and touched an intraday high of Rs 1,177.80 and a low of Rs 1,074.30.

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