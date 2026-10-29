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Breaking News: Godrej Consumer Q2: Net Profit Up 14%, Rs 5 Interim Dividend Declared
Breaking
News

Godrej Consumer Q2: Net Profit Up 14%, Rs 5 Interim Dividend Declared

Godrej Consumer Products announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The company's net profit rose 13.9% to Rs 523 crore in the July to September quarter for the current financial year from Rs 459 crore in the same quarter previous year. 

Revenue surged 19% to Rs 4,413 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026.

Godrej Consumer Products (Q2 FY27, YoY)

  • Net profit up 13.9% to Rs 523 crore from Rs 459 crore.
  • Revenue up 19% to Rs 4,413 crore from Rs 3,708 crore.
  • EBITDA up 11.7% to Rs 820 crore from Rs 734 crore.
  • EBITDA margin at 18.6% versus 19.8% YoY.
  • To pay interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Against estimates

  • Net profit at Rs 523 crore versus estimate of Rs 551 crore.
  • Revenue at Rs 4,413 crore versus estimate of Rs 4,422 crore.
  • EBITDA at Rs 820 crore versus estimate of Rs 835 crore.
  • EBITDA margin at 18.6% versus estimate of 18.9

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