Equitas SFB Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Multifold, Revenue Rises

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ending Sept. 30, increased multifold to Rs 218 crore from Rs 24 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The net interest income was up 33% to Rs 1,026 crore from the preceding fiscal's Rs 773 crore. The company's operating profit was at Rs 402 crore, from the previous financial year's Rs 241 crore.

The gross non-performing assets contracted to Rs 2.29% from 2.42% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The net non-performing assets contracted to 0.70% fro 0.71 QoQ. The provisions were at Rs 115 crore, from the previous quarter's Rs 161 crore. The provisions in the previous fiscal were Rs 207 crore.

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Equitas SFB Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit At Rs 218 crore Vs Rs 24 crore

NII Up 32.7% At Rs 1,026 crore Vs Rs 773 crore

Operating Profit At Rs 402 crore Vs Rs 241 crore

Gross NPA At 2.29% Vs 2.42% QoQ

Net NPA At 0.70% Vs 0.71% QoQ

Provisions At Rs 115 crore Vs Rs 161 crore QoQ; Rs 207 crore YoY

The firm incurred a tax expense At Rs 69.3 crore from Rs 9.4 crore on a year-on-year basis. It re-appointed Anil Sharma as part-time Chairman for three years.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price Movement

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., saw a 19.99% downturn to sette at Rs 57.17 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.05% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 66.00, compared to its previous close of ₹65.13. During today's trading session, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 52.11 to Rs 69.70.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 51.25 and a high of Rs 83.90. On the performance front, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. share price is down 4.91% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is Rs 64,17.62 crpre, with a P/E ratio of 20.90.

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