Rs 1-Crore Term Insurance Sounds Like A Lot. Is It Enough For Your Family?

A sum of Rs 1 crore might sound like big today. But if you are the only breadwinner, would it really be enough to manage your family's expenses for the next 20 years? The answer to this depends on your income, debts, family lifestyle, and future goals. A big insurance cover can only be useful if it matches the needs of your family.

Let's Understand With An Example

Imagine Rahul is a 35-year-old IT professional, earning Rs 15 lakh per annum, having a wife and two children. He also has a home loan of Rs 40 lakh. In case Rahul opts for a term insurance worth Rs 1 crore, his family would get Rs 1 crore if he passes away during the policy tenure, depending on the terms of the policy.

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At first, this looks sufficient. However, look at the expenses his family would incur:

Home loan: Rs 40 lakh

Children's education: Rs 20 lakh

Household expenses: Rs 30 lakh

Medical needs and emergencies: Rs 5 lakh

That adds up to Rs 95 lakh, leaving only Rs 5 lakh for other expenses. It is just an indicative figure; the real expenses could be much higher. There is another important factor: inflation. If family expenses increase in the future, the purchasing power of the same money would be less.

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How Much Term Insurance Do You Actually Need?

One can start by calculating total loans outstanding, future family expenses, the cost of education for kids, and all other financial obligations. After that, deduct whatever savings you have that could help finance those responsibilities.

Your annual income will also play a role. If one person earns Rs 5 lakh per year with no dependents, he might have a different insurance coverage than the other one who earns Rs 20 lakh.

Conclusion

Rs 1 crore term insurance can provide valuable financial protection, but it is not automatically enough for every family. Review your cover whenever your income, loans, or family responsibilities change.

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