Restaurant Brands Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To Rs 20 Crore, Margin Expands To 13%

Restuarant Brands Asia Ltd.'s net loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, narrowed to Rs 20 crore from Rs 59 crore in the year ago period. The revenue shot up by 20.2% to Rs 845 crore, compared to Rs 703 crore in the preceding financial year. The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 55% to Rs 110 crore from Rs 71 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The Ebitda Margin expanded to 13% from 10.1% in the previous financial year.

The firm appointed Sumit Zaveri as CEO (chief executive officer) of its India business.

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Restaurant Brands Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Net Loss At Rs 20 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 59 crore

Revenue Up 20.2% At Rs 845 crore Vs Rs 703 crore

Ebitda Up 54.9% At Rs 110 crore Vs Rs 71 crore

Ebitda Margin At 13% Vs 10.1%

Restaurant Brands India Share Price Movement

Share price of Restuarant Brands Asia Ltd., saw a 2.86% decline to settle at Rs 92.23 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.05% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 95.23, compared to its previous close of Rs 94.95. During today's trading session, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 91.16 to Rs 95.73.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 57.15 and a high of Rs 111.15. On the performance front, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. share price is up 29.83% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is Rs 50,33.80 crore.

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