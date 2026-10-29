Who Is Bahram Vakil? All About Noel Tata's Successor As Trent Chairman From Nov 12

Bahram Vakil, co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners will take over as chairman of Trent Ltd. from Nov 12, succeeding Noel Tata, who is retiring from the position after nearly three decades of association with the company.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, Trent said Noel Tata would retire as chairman and director with effect from the close of business hours on Nov 11, 2026. The company's board has appointed Vakil as chairman from Nov 12, while Noel Tata will assume the role of chairman emeritus in recognition of his contribution to the company's growth.

The appointments were approved at a board meeting held on Oct 29, 2026, in line with the Tata Group's governance guidelines relating to board composition and director retirement.

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Who Is Bahram Vakil?

Bahram Vakil is the co-founder of AZB & Partners, one of India's prominent law firms, and is known for his work in restructuring, bankruptcy, infrastructure and project finance. He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Columbia University and is qualified to practise law in both India and New York.

Vakil has extensive experience in restructuring and insolvency matters. His work has included advising distressed funds, insolvency professionals, domestic and international banks, and other stakeholders involved in the resolution of large stressed accounts referred to insolvency proceedings by the Reserve Bank of India.

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His professional experience in complex financial and corporate matters comes as he prepares to take on the chairmanship of Trent, a listed retail company within the Tata Group.

Why Is Noel Tata Stepping Down As Trent Chairman?

Noel Tata will retire as chairman and director of Trent at the close of business hours on November 11, 2026. The transition is aligned with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines concerning board composition and director retirement. Tata has been associated with Trent since 1997. During his tenure, the company achieved significant milestones, strengthened its market position and delivered growth for stakeholders, according to the board.

The board placed on record its appreciation for his contribution over the past 29 years.

“Under his stewardship, the Company has achieved significant milestones, strengthened its market position, and delivered sustained growth and value for its stakeholders,” the company said in the filing. The board added that Noel Tata had been appointed chairman emeritus from Nov 12 in recognition of his “invaluable contributions to the Company over the past 29 years”.

His retirement from the chairmanship does not mark an immediate end to his association with Trent, as he will continue in the honorary role of chairman emeritus.

Who Else Has Been Appointed To Trent's Board?

In a separate decision announced after the October 29 board meeting, Trent approved the appointment of Rajiv Dube as an additional director in the non-executive, non-independent category, effective October 30, 2026. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

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