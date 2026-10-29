Suzlon Energy Q2: Net Profit Declines 69%, But Rises 1.3% Excluding Last Year's Deferred Tax Impact

Suzlon Energy has reported a 69.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 394 crore in Q2FY27. However, the sharp fall in reported profit largely reflects a high base in the year-ago quarter, when the company recognised a deferred tax asset worth Rs 891 crore. Excluding that impact, Suzlon's net profit rose 1.3% to Rs 394 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 389 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's earnings presentation.

Revenue grew 26% to Rs 4,869 crore from Rs 3,866 crore a year earlier. EBITDA, however, remained almost flat at Rs 720 crore against Rs 721 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA margin contracted to 14.8% from 18.6%, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite stronger revenue growth. Profit before tax declined to Rs 518 crore from Rs 563 crore.

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Suzlon Energy's Deliveries, Order Book

Suzlon reported record India deliveries of 710 megawatts (MW) during the quarter, up from 565 MW a year earlier. The company commissioned 454 MW during the quarter.

The order book stood at more than 6 gigawatts (GW), while order intake exceeded 1.5 GW in the first half of FY27. Public sector undertaking and commercial and industrial customers accounted for 78% of the order book.

Suzlon's consolidated net worth crossed Rs 10,000 crore, reaching Rs 10,277 crore, while its net cash position stood at Rs 2,048 crore. CRISIL also upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to AA-/Stable.

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