Blue Star Q2 Results: Profit Up 25%, Revenue Rises

Blue Star Ltd.'s saw a 25% rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company's revenue was up 21% to Rs 2,931 crore, compared to Rs 2,422 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 10.65 at Rs 203 crore compared to Rs 183.4 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 6.9% from Rs 7.6%.

Blue Star Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 25.2% At Rs 123.9 crore Vs Rs 99 crore

Revenue Up 21% At Rs 2,931 crore Vs Rs 2,422 crore

Ebitda Up 10.6% At Rs 203 crore Vs Rs 183.4 crore

Ebitda Margin At 6.9% Vs 7.6%

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Blue Star Share Price Movement

Share price of Blue Star Ltd. saw a 4.69% rise to settle at Rs 1,673, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.05% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

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The stock opened at Rs 1,595.10, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,598.00. During today's trading session, Blue Star Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,577.00 to Rs 1,673.00.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,432.30 and a high of Rs 2,029.60. On the performance front, Blue Star Ltd. share price is down 14.86% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Blue Star Ltd. is Rs 40,144.23 crore, with a P/E ratio of 64.40.

Blue Star MD On Price Hike

Blue Star Ltd may need to raise product prices further as rising raw material and logistics costs continue to squeeze margins, Managing Director B Thiagarajan told NDTV Profit on Sept. 29.

ALSO READ: Blue Star MD Thiagarajan Says 8% Price Hike Not Enough Amid Rising Costs

Thiagarajan said the company's latest 8% price increase will not be enough to fully offset the cost escalation. According to him, Blue Star should have raised prices by around 18-19% over the past year, leaving a gap even after the latest hike.

Copper, aluminium, steel and high-density polyethylene prices have all risen sharply over the past year, while ocean freight and domestic transportation costs have also increased, he said.

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