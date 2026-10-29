'Without Opium, We Cannot Afford Food': Why Afghan Farmers Are Defying The Taliban Ban

Opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan surged fourfold in 2026 despite the Taliban government's ban, with production rising fivefold as poverty and a lack of viable livelihood alternatives pushed farmers back towards the illicit crop.

According to a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the area under opium poppy cultivation increased to 43,000 hectares in 2026, from 10,000 hectares in 2025. Opium production rose from 300 tonnes to approximately 1,500 tonnes over the same period.

Afghanistan was previously the world's leading producer of opium poppies but lost that position to Myanmar following the Taliban's crackdown in 2022. The ban had reduced cultivation from more than 200,000 hectares to just 10,000 hectares in 2025. Myanmar cultivated 53,000 hectares last year, although comparable figures for 2026 are not yet available.

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Poverty Drives Afghan Farmers Back To Opium

Despite the ban, economic hardship has encouraged farmers to resume poppy cultivation. In Badakhshan, which has emerged as Afghanistan's main opium-growing province, farmers say income from legal crops is insufficient to meet household expenses.

“Without opium, we cannot even afford basic food,” Mohammad, a 22-year-old farmer, told AFP.

Another farmer said wheat cultivation could not generate enough income to sustain his family, describing poppy farming as the only way to cover living expenses. Farmers also face the risk of crop destruction and threats from authorities enforcing the ban.

The income difference between legal and illicit crops remains substantial. According to UNODC, one hectare of wheat generated just over $770 in 2023, compared with around $10,000 for a hectare of poppy.

Opium prices have eased from approximately $570 per kilogram in 2025 to $500 in 2026, but remain well above pre-ban levels of less than $100 per kilogram.

Taliban Crackdown Faces Enforcement Challenges

Taliban authorities say they have destroyed more than 22,000 hectares of poppy fields. However, UNODC reported that some farmers concealed their crops among cereal fields or behind walls, making them difficult to detect.

Enforcement has also led to violence. In May, two people were killed during clashes that erupted as Afghan security forces moved to destroy poppy fields in Badakhshan.

The Taliban government has acknowledged that the ban cannot provide a sustainable long-term solution without alternative livelihoods and economic assistance for farmers.

UN Calls For Sustainable Alternatives

UNODC says replacing poppy cultivation with legal crops alone will not be sufficient. Farmers also need access to markets, roads, irrigation, storage facilities and international trade opportunities.

The agency estimated in 2025 that approximately $500 million would be required to support alternative livelihoods, but only 10% of that amount had been funded by donors and Taliban authorities, according to its Afghanistan country representative, Polleak Ok Serei.

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The challenge is compounded by the return of 6.6 million Afghans since 2023, climate-related disasters, declining aid and banking isolation.

Afghan opium also has international implications, as it remains a major source of heroin reaching the European Union. UNODC has called for greater international cooperation and efforts to reduce drug demand both within Afghanistan and abroad.

The agency argues that sustained investment in rural livelihoods will be essential if Afghanistan is to reverse the resurgence in opium cultivation.

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