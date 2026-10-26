24 Drone Deliveries From Pakistan? Sunil Jakhar Makes Big Claim After Punjab Cop's Arrest

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to tackle the state's drug menace, alleging that a constable from the Punjab government's anti-drug and anti-drone squad facilitated around 24 drone-based drug deliveries from Pakistan.

Jakhar claimed that the constable helped Pakistani handlers exploit gaps in the state's anti-drone surveillance system by identifying locations that were not covered. He also alleged that weapons were being smuggled into Punjab through similar routes.

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Jakhar Accuses AAP Government Of Failing To Curb Drug Menace

Speaking to reporters, Jakhar blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for the growing drug problem in Punjab. He also linked the state's drug-related issues, murders and incidents of hooliganism to what he described as the policies of AAP and its leadership.

The former Punjab BJP president alleged that the constable had provided Pakistani handlers with precise information about locations that fell outside the anti-drone system's coverage. According to Jakhar, this information enabled the handlers to carry out repeated drone deliveries without detection.

He claimed that the alleged involvement of a member of the anti-drug and anti-drone squad raised questions about the effectiveness of measures to tackle cross-border smuggling. However, the details of the alleged deliveries and the constable's role were not independently established by Jakhar's remarks alone.

Jakhar Targets Kejriwal, Sisodia Over Punjab's Law And Order

Jakhar also criticised AAP's political leadership, alleging that the party was willing to use any means to win elections. He referred to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia while accusing the party of allowing criminal elements to enter its ranks.

He further blamed the state government for the drug trade and incidents of violence, including murders and hooliganism. These remarks formed part of his broader attack on AAP's handling of law and order in Punjab.

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Jakhar's allegations come amid concerns over the use of drones to smuggle drugs and other contraband across the India-Pakistan border. In his remarks, he claimed that weapons were also being brought into Punjab through such routes, alongside narcotics.

The allegations against the constable and the AAP government have not been independently verified on the basis of Jakhar's statement. The claims should therefore be treated as allegations made by the former Punjab BJP president.

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