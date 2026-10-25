Kharge's 'Baap' Retort On PM Triggers Row, Interrupter Later Cites 'Misunderstanding'

A stark remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in an event in Patna Bihar triggered a political controversy, prompting the BJP to accuse him of crossing the boundaries of political decorum, NDTV reported.

The controversy erupted during a programme marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister, when a man in the audience was heard saying that Modi would not leave power. Responding from the stage, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even his father will have to go), repeating the remark three times.

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The controversy took place at an event in Patna commemorating the 139th birth anniversary of Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister.

During Kharge's address, a man from the audience was heard asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would remain in power.

Kharge responded with the remark, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even his father will have to go), repeating the statement three times.

The exchange sparked a commotion at the venue, with attendees surrounding the man, identified as Santosh Kumar, and allegedly assaulting him before forcing him out of the hall.

However, the episode took a different turn after Kumar denied that he had heckled the Congress chief, claiming that his statement had been misunderstood because only part of what he said was audible.

“I was saying that unless there is a revolt, Modi will not go. But only a part of it was heard and was misunderstood,” Kumar said after leaving the venue.

Kumar also criticised the Prime Minister's record in office, alleging that Modi had done little for the country during his 12 years as prime minister.

He claimed that public discontent was growing and that the country was witnessing a broader revolt against the government.

BJP Accuses Kharge Of Crossing Limits

While condemning Kharge's comments, The BJP said that the Congress was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family through personal jibes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Congress chief, accusing him of abandoning the basic standards of propriety expected in public life.

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He alleged that the party had repeatedly used objectionable language against Modi and his family, including remarks about his mother and his background.

BJP leaders described Kharge's comment as an example of what they called the Congress's increasingly confrontational political rhetoric.

Party spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha termed the remark “disgusting, petulant, uncouth”, while BJP president Nitin Nabin said the Opposition was resorting to personal attacks because it lacked substantive issues to raise on development, government policies and public welfare.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who also hails from Bihar, defended Modi and asserted that the Prime Minister would remain in power for at least another 30 years.

Congress Defends Remark As An Idiom

The Congress, meanwhile, sought to downplay the controversy, arguing that Kharge had used an expression common in political rhetoric rather than making a literal reference to the Prime Minister's family.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said Kharge had merely used an idiom and alleged that Modi himself had made more objectionable remarks in the past.

The exchange comes amid heightened political tensions between the Congress and the BJP, with both parties frequently accusing each other of lowering the standards of public discourse.

Kharge's remarks also came as he was criticising the Prime Minister over allegations of electoral irregularities, an issue that has featured prominently in recent political protests.

While the BJP has sought to portray the comment as an insult to Modi and his family, Kumar's explanation has added another dimension to the episode, with the man at the centre of the disruption maintaining that his original statement was misunderstood.

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