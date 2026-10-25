FC Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will take on FC Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clasico in La Liga on Sunday, October 25.

The fixture comes just a day before the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will take place in London on Monday, October 26.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will be among the players in the spotlight ahead of the awards ceremony, with Yamal nominated for the men's Ballon d'Or.

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Barcelona head into the contest at the top of the La Liga standings after winning their first nine league matches, collecting 27 points.

However, Hansi Flick's side suffered a 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and will be keen to respond against their biggest rivals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are third in the standings with 21 points. The visitors arrive at Camp Nou after recording a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a 4-1 victory over Sevilla in La Liga. They will look to close the gap on Barcelona with a win in Sunday's blockbuster encounter.

Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia, according to reports ahead of the match. Jules Kounde is also a doubt because of an ankle problem, according to multiple reports.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are expected to feature in attack for the Catalan side, while Pedri and Fermin Lopez could play important roles in midfield.

Barcelona will look to regain their momentum after their Champions League defeat and protect their strong start to the domestic campaign.

Real Madrid will be without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended, while Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio are expected to miss the match through injury. The absences could force head coach Jose Mourinho to make changes to his starting XI.

Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack, with Jude Bellingham expected to operate behind him. Arda Guler and Yan Diomande could provide width as Real Madrid look to challenge Barcelona at Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Kickoff Time

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match is scheduled to start at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday, October 26

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Venue

The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 264

Barcelona won: 106

Real Madrid: 107

Draws: 51

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted XI

FC Barcelona: Joan García (GK); João Cancelo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Alejandro Balde; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappé.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

FC Barcelona: L-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-L

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be broadcast on any television channel in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is available for streaming in India through the FanCode app and website.

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