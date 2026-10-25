Nayanthara Joins Rajinikanth’s Dharman, Reunites With Superstar After Five Years

The upcoming film Dharman has added another prominent name to its cast, bringing fresh attention to the highly anticipated project.

Nayanthara Joins Rajinikanth's Dharman

Nayanthara has joined Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman. Raaj Kamal Films International announced the casting on X, welcoming the actor with the message, “THE AURA IS DOUBLE.”

Nayanthara has previously worked with Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi, Kuselan, Darbar and Annaatthe. Her role in Dharman is said to be significant to the storyline, with the actor expected to feature in several portions of the film.

The reported reunion comes around five years after the duo last appeared together in Annaatthe. With Nayanthara having worked extensively across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, her presence is expected to bring another dimension to the stylish action entertainer. Details about the storyline are currently being kept under wraps.

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Dharman Final Schedule In November?

Production on Dharman reportedly began earlier in 2026, with the team completing multiple shooting schedules so far. According to a report by Valai Pechu, filming is expected to pause during October before the cast and crew return to the sets in November.

The November schedule is reportedly expected to cover the remaining portions and bring the shoot to an end. The makers are also said to be considering Pongal 2027 for the theatrical release, although no official release date has been announced yet.

Dharman Cast And Crew

Ashwath Marimuthu is directing the project and has previously helmed Oh My Kadavule and Dragon. Kamal Haasan is producing the film, while Anirudh Ravichander is composing its music and background score. Niketh Bommireddy is handling cinematography.

Pradeep E. Ragav is responsible for the editing, while the Anbariv duo is choreographing the action sequences. Simran, Raashii Khanna and Sreeleela are also among the reported cast members. Ram Pothineni has reportedly been considered for the primary antagonist, although his casting has not been officially confirmed.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Release

Before Dharman, Rajinikanth returned to the big screen with Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel follows retired police officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he takes on a new threat connected to the events of the first film.

SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan featured in key roles in the action entertainer, which was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.

The film also featured cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

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