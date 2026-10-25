India-EU FTA: India, Rotterdam Port Engaged To Digitalise India's Cargo Processes, Says Piyush Goyal

India is exploring ways to modernise its cargo handling systems through cooperation with the Port of Rotterdam, as New Delhi prepares for expanded trade opportunities under the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Indian customs authorities and Rotterdam port officials were working together to introduce digital processes that could accelerate cargo clearance and reduce ship turnaround times.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Dutch port and meeting its CEO, Boudewijn Siemons, Goyal stressed that improving operational efficiency would be as important as expanding physical infrastructure.

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Although India has doubled its port capacity over the past decade, further expansion will be necessary to accommodate rising economic activity and international trade.

Goyal said India expects its port capacity to double twice by 2047, reflecting the scale of infrastructure required to support long-term economic growth. Digitalisation could help ports handle cargo more efficiently, improve logistics performance and bring operations closer to modern international standards.

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The engagement with Rotterdam assumes added significance as the India-EU FTA is expected to create fresh opportunities for businesses across both markets.

Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, serves as a key gateway for goods entering the European market. Its connectivity and logistics network could help facilitate stronger trade flows as Indian exporters seek greater access to European customers.

The minister's visit highlighted the importance of linking trade agreements with efficient transport infrastructure and resilient supply chains. Faster cargo movement and shorter vessel turnaround times could support the competitiveness of Indian businesses as international commerce expands.

During his visit to Amsterdam, Goyal also urged Indian-origin professionals and academics to collaborate with Indian institutions and mentor start-ups.

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Goyal called on young people to act responsibly and contribute to society, emphasising the potential for overseas professionals to support India's development through knowledge-sharing and institutional partnerships.

(With PTI Inputs)

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