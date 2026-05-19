EU FTA To Bring Duty Cuts On Agri, Seafood; Turn India Into Auto Export Hub: Comm Secy

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union is set to deliver 'deep concessions' for India while safeguarding vulnerable domestic sectors, a top government official said on Tuesday, May 19. Speaking at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event, Darpan Jain, Additional Secretary at Commerce Ministry and India's Chief Negotiator for the India-EU FTA, outlined significant wins for India from the EU trade deal, alongside updates on pacts with UK and Chile.

The India-EU trade deal promises a major shot in the arm for India's primary sectors, with substantial duty cuts likely ahead for agricultural products and seafood, opening up a massive market for Indian exporters. At the FICCI event, the Additional Commerce Secretary assured that India's defensive interests remain intact. The EU has respected India's domestic sensitivities, ensuring that protected sectors like dairy and poultry are shielded from aggressive foreign competition, according to the official.

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Auto Boost

Notably, the automotive sector remained one of the thorniest sticking points in India-EU trade talks due to India's historically high import duties on vehicles. However, negotiators have successfully navigated the impasse. "Auto had appeared to be a challenging area, but quota-based solutions have been brought in to address the issue," Jain said. Rather than hurting the domestic industry, Jain emphasized that the final EU FTA will act as a catalyst for growth, resulting in more automotive manufacturing shifting to India and seamlessly integrating Indian manufacturers into lucrative European supply chains.

CBAM Challenge Resolved

One of the biggest challenges for the Indian heavy industry has been the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a carbon tax on imports like steel and aluminum. Jain announced that India has tackled this hurdle through a trust-based mechanism. Under the negotiated terms of the EU FTA, India has secured Most-Favoured Nation (MFN) status in dealing with CBAM. A dedicated, institutionalized dialogue mechanism on CBAM has been established to resolve future regulatory friction.

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Timeline on UK, Chile Trade Deals

Sharing updates on other bilateral fronts, Jain announced that the highly anticipated UK FTA operationalisation is expected to happen "very soon." He added that the negotiations for the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEPA) have reached an advanced stage. The announcements signal a confident stride forward for India's trade policy, balancing aggressive market access abroad with robust protections for industries at home amid the ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

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