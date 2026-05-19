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Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Range-Bound Trade

Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%.

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Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Range-Bound Trade
2 hours ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.

Elsewhere. European markets traded higher in early session. CAC 40 rose 0.59%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.95%, leading major European indices higher. FTSE 100 advanced 0.51% and STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.57%. Spain's IBEX 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB also traded in positive territory with modest gains.

Meanwhile, Brent crude for July delivery fell 2.04% to $109.81 per barrel, while WTI for June declined 1.12% to $107.44.

May 19, 2026 15:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Wrap: IT Leads Gains, Financials Drag As Benchmarks Slip

  • Nifty closed below 23,650, down over 0.2%, with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consumer Products among top losers.

  • Broader markets outperformed, with Nifty Midcap 150 rising over 0.5% and Smallcap 250 gaining more than 1%, snapping two-day declines.

  • Nifty IT was the top sectoral gainer, up over 3%, driven by stocks like Coforge and Infosys.

  • Nifty Financial Services led losses, while Bank and Metal indices extended declines for a third straight session.

  • Pharma index extended gains for the fifth day, while Oil & Gas, PSU Bank and Realty indices recovered after recent declines.

May 19, 2026 15:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Range-Bound Trade

  • Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%.
  • The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.
May 19, 2026 15:31 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Bharat Electronics Q4 Profit Rises, Margins Decline

  • Bharat Electronics reported a 4.6% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit to Rs 2,225 crore, with revenue up 11.7% to Rs 10,224 crore.

  • Ebitda grew 5.9% to Rs 2,982 crore, while margins fell to 29.2% from 30.8%.

  • Other income declined to Rs 110 crore from Rs 195 crore a year ago.

  • The order book stood at Rs 73,882 crore as of March 31, 2026.

May 19, 2026 15:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: BEL Q4 Profit Rises 4.7%, Margins Ease

  • Bharat Electronics reported a 4.7% rise in Q4 standalone net profit to Rs 2,203 crore, while revenue increased 11.6% to Rs 10,177 crore.
  • Ebitda grew 6.2% to Rs 2,962 crore, while margins declined to 29.1% from 30.6%.
May 19, 2026 15:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Dhanuka Agritech Flags Price Rollback, Input Cost Impact

  • Dhanuka Agritech said it saw a rise in input costs due to high crude prices, which affected product availability.

  • The company said it will roll back price hikes announced in May as the market did not accept the increase.

  • It noted higher production at its Udhampur unit and plans to launch bio-stimulants in the second half of June.

  • The company also flagged a potential El Nino impact in the later part of the Kharif season.

May 19, 2026 15:08 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: PepsiCo India Plans Rs 5,700 Crore Investment By 2030

  • PepsiCo India plans to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore by 2030 to expand manufacturing capacity, particularly in its foods business.

  • The investment will be directed towards facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

  • Some projects, including plants in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, are expected to become operational in the coming months.

May 19, 2026 14:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Lloyds Engineering Gets NSE Nod For Merger

  • Lloyds Engineering Works has received a no-objection certificate from NSE for the merger of three companies into the entity.
  • The update was disclosed through an exchange filing.
May 19, 2026 14:53 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: BIS Issues Standards For Higher Ethanol Petrol Blends

  • The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued norms for higher ethanol blends, covering E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol.

  • The blends specify ethanol content ranging from 22% to 30%, with the balance as gasoline.

  • BIS has set minimum octane ratings of 95 for E22 and 97 for E25, E27 and E30.

  • The regulator has also defined retail labels such as “E22 Petrol”, “E25 Petrol”, “E27 Petrol” and “E30 Petrol”.

May 19, 2026 14:46 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: New India Assurance Receives Rs 256 Crore Tax Refund

New India Assurance said it has received a tax refund of Rs 256 crore for assessment year 2019–20

May 19, 2026 14:37 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Profit Rises; Margins Decline

  • Zydus Lifesciences reported an 8.7% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,273 crore, with revenue up 16.2% to Rs 7,587 crore.

  • Ebitda declined 11.4% to Rs 1,919 crore, with margins falling to 25.3%.

  • The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 398 crore during the quarter.

  • Ebitda for the quarter was adjusted for a forex gain.

May 19, 2026 14:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Fall Overnight As Brent, WTI Decline

Brent crude for July delivery fell 2.04% to $109.81 per barrel, while WTI for June declined 1.12% to $107.44.

May 19, 2026 14:13 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: RITES Q4 Profit, Margin Decline Despite Revenue Growth

  • RITES reported a 2.1% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 130 crore, while revenue rose 27.6% to Rs 768 crore.

  • Ebitda fell 9.4% to Rs 168.2 crore, with margin declining to 21.9%.

  • The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.

May 19, 2026 14:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: European Markets Trade Higher In Early Session

  • CAC 40 rose 0.59%, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.95%, leading major European indices higher.

  • FTSE 100 advanced 0.51% and STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.57%.

  • Spain’s IBEX 35 and Italy’s FTSE MIB also traded in positive territory with modest gains.

May 19, 2026 13:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Indraprastha Gas Sees Strong PNG Growth, Sets FY27 Capex Plan

  • Indraprastha Gas said it expects domestic PNG demand to grow 20–30% over the next few years, supported by government push, and added 1.5 lakh connections recently.

  • The company guided FY27 capex at Rs 1,400–1,500 crore, with demand remaining strong across industrial and commercial segments.

  • It said recent price hikes aim to maintain margins at Rs 7–8 per scm, with no impact seen on car conversions.

  • The company also noted that geopolitical developments affected earnings, while gas sourcing costs remain around Rs 39–40 per scm.

May 19, 2026 13:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: SEBI Allows Loans Against Shares In Non-Discretionary PMS

  • SEBI has clarified that investors can pledge shares held under non-discretionary PMS to take loans, with ownership remaining with the client.

  • The regulator said the decision to pledge shares must be taken by the investor and not the portfolio manager.

  • Portfolio managers cannot take loans on behalf of clients, while pledged shares will continue to be counted in assets under management until the pledge is invoked.

May 19, 2026 13:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hold Gains After Touching Day’s High

  • Nifty rose up to 0.6% during the session, hitting an intraday high near 23,732, while Sensex gained about 431 points to 75,746.
  • Indices continued to trade higher, with Nifty around 23,706 and Sensex near 75,512, maintaining gains.
May 19, 2026 13:43 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: BSE Not Eligible For Nifty 50 Inclusion, Say NSE Sources

  • BSE is not part of the NSE 100 index and hence is not eligible for inclusion in the Nifty 50 in the current review, according to sources.
  • The update comes after earlier expectations flagged potential inclusion in the benchmark index.
May 19, 2026 13:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Wonderla Holidays Q4 Profit Rises As Revenue, Footfall Grow

  • Wonderla Holidays reported a 49.1% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 16.4 crore, while revenue increased 40.3% to Rs 136 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 31.6%, though margins declined to 39.8% due to higher raw material and operating costs.

  • Growth was driven by higher footfall and increase in average ticket and non-ticket prices, with resort business revenue rising sharply.

  • The company also reported strong performance across parks, with expansion through new resort and park operations.

May 19, 2026 13:39 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: ICICI Bank Shares See Block Trade Of 13.2 Lakh

  • Around 13.2 lakh shares of ICICI Bank changed hands in a block deal, according to Bloomberg data.
  • The identities of the buyers and sellers were not immediately known.
May 19, 2026 13:34 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hindustan Copper Flags Demand Growth, Cites Q4 Gains

  • Hindustan Copper said it expects strong growth in copper demand, with data centres seen as a key driver.

  • The company said it benefited from LME price movements in Q4 and added green capacity, supporting margins.

  • It also said it increased sales towards the end of March, while flagging that rupee depreciation was not a major concern.

May 19, 2026 13:20 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Dhanuka Agritech Q4 Profit Rises Nearly 30%, Buyback Approved

  • Dhanuka Agritech reported a 29.8% year-on-year rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 97.5 crore, with revenue up 9.3% to Rs 483 crore.

  • Ebitda increased 4.8% to Rs 132 crore, while margins eased to 27.3%.

  • The board approved a buyback of 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,400 per share.

May 19, 2026 12:38 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Airlines Seek Delay In Jet Fuel Price Hike

  • Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have asked state-run refiners to delay any increase in jet fuel prices for domestic flights.

  • The request comes amid rising costs and losses, with discussions involving the oil ministry, according to sources.

  • A decision on the proposal is expected before June 1.

    • Source: Bloomberg

May 19, 2026 12:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Analyst Flags Shift In FII Flows, Sees Interest In Chemicals, Energy

  • Market expert Gurmeet Chadha said macro headwinds have eased and operational performance has improved for chemical companies, with interest in select agrochemical stocks.

  • He noted that foreign investors have reduced exposure to private sector banks, with performance remaining soft in the segment.

  • FIIs have increased exposure to energy and healthcare stocks, while auto ancillary stocks are seeing mixed trends.

  • He also flagged potential price hikes in FMCG due to inflation and said refinery companies remain preferred for earnings visibility.

May 19, 2026 11:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Day’s High In Trade

  • Benchmark indices touched day’s high, with Nifty rising around 0.6% and Sensex gaining about 431 points.

  • Sensex reached 75,746.27, while Nifty recorded gains of around 132 points during the session.

May 19, 2026 11:50 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Supreme Court Asks HC To Decide On SpiceJet Plea In Maran Case

  • The Supreme Court asked the High Court to decide on SpiceJet’s plea to submit a title deed instead of a cash deposit in the Maran arbitration case.

  • The airline is required to deposit Rs 145 crore in the case.

  • The court said the decision should consider the government’s emergency credit support framework for airlines.

    • Source: Informist

May 19, 2026 11:40 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Govt Eyes Asset Sales To Support FY27 Revenue, Capex

  • The government is considering asset sales, divestment and a spectrum auction to boost FY27 revenue, according to sources.

  • It aims to maintain capital expenditure levels and avoid reducing planned spending.

  • Non-urgent schemes may be deferred, with focus on essential expenditure.

  • The government is also looking to avoid increasing market borrowing, at least in the first half of FY27.

    • Source: Informist

May 19, 2026 11:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Indian Oil Guides FY27 Capex At Rs 32,700 Crore

  • Indian Oil said it expects capital expenditure of Rs 32,700 crore in FY27, compared with Rs 32,405 crore in FY26.
  • The company plans to expand Panipat refinery capacity to 25 MMTPA by December and Gujarat refinery to 18 MMTPA by November.
May 19, 2026 11:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Delhi Taxi Unions Plan 3-Day Strike From May 21

  • Taxi and auto driver unions in Delhi have called a strike from May 21 to May 23, seeking a fare revision amid rising fuel prices.

  • The unions said fares have not been increased for several years despite higher costs of CNG, petrol and diesel.

  • The move follows a representation to authorities, with drivers warning of further protests if demands are not addressed.

    • Source: PTI

May 19, 2026 11:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: UBS Downgrades BSE To Neutral, Flags Volume Risks

  • UBS downgraded BSE to neutral from buy and set a target price of Rs 4,500.

  • The brokerage said RBI’s tighter lending rules for capital market intermediaries from July 1, 2026 could reduce volumes by 5–10%.

  • It also noted that recent volatility-led spike in trading volumes and upcoming regulations may impact the sustainability of volume growth.

May 19, 2026 11:00 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Bajaj Auto, Jindal Steel See Fresh Bearish Positioning

  • Bajaj Auto and Jindal Steel appeared among counters witnessing fresh short build-up.
  • The stocks declined during the session while open interest rose.
  • Vedanta and Cipla also featured among stocks seeing bearish derivatives positioning.
May 19, 2026 10:57 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Astral, Amber Enterprises Witness Fresh Short Build-Up

  • Astral and Amber Enterprises featured among stocks witnessing fresh short additions in futures trade.
  • Both counters declined while open interest increased.
  • GAIL and Dalbharat also appeared in the fresh shorts basket.
May 19, 2026 10:54 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Suzlon, Motilal Oswal See Short Covering In Futures Segment

  • Suzlon and Motilal Oswal Financial Services appeared among counters witnessing short covering activity.
  • The stocks gained alongside declining open interest levels.
  • Phoenix Mills and Bank of Baroda also featured in the list.
May 19, 2026 10:51 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: IndHotel, Dabur Witness Short Covering Activity

  • Indian Hotels and Dabur featured among stocks witnessing short covering activity.
  • Both counters advanced during the session while open interest declined in futures trade.
  • IREDA and SBI Cards also showed similar trends.
May 19, 2026 10:48 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: DMart, LIC Housing Finance See Liquidation In Futures Trade

  • DMart and LIC Housing Finance witnessed long unwinding activity in the latest derivatives data.
  • The stocks declined alongside lower open interest levels.
  • Vedanta and AU Small Finance Bank also appeared in the liquidation basket.
May 19, 2026 10:45 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hyundai, Bandhan Bank Witness Long Unwinding Activity

  • Hyundai Motor India and Bandhan Bank appeared among counters witnessing liquidation in futures positioning.
  • Both stocks declined while open interest also eased during the session.
  • Coal India and ONGC also featured in the long unwinding category.
May 19, 2026 10:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: OFSS, Adani Power See Fresh Long Additions In Futures Trade

  • OFSS and Adani Power featured among stocks witnessing fresh long build-up.
  • The counters gained during the session while open interest also increased.
  • HDFC AMC and Divi's Laboratories additionally showed similar trends.
May 19, 2026 10:39 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Policybazaar, Nykaa Feature In Long Build-Up List

  • PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar, and Nykaa appeared among stocks witnessing fresh accumulation activity in futures trade.
  • Both counters advanced alongside rising open interest, signalling fresh long positioning.
  • Power India and Tech Mahindra also featured in the accumulation basket.
May 19, 2026 10:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: ONGC, Godrej Consumer Products See Heavy Derivatives Build-Up

  • ONGC and Godrej Consumer Products recorded strong increases in Call and Put open interest since the previous expiry.
  • ONGC Call open interest rose more than 378%, while Godrej Consumer Products Call open interest surged over 792%.
  • Both counters also advanced in the cash market.
May 19, 2026 10:33 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Wipro, Persistent Systems Witness Sharp Rise In Derivatives Activity

  • Wipro and Persistent Systems featured among stocks witnessing strong open interest increases since the last expiry.
  • Wipro total derivatives open interest climbed 172.79%, while Persistent Systems recorded a 114.13% increase.
  • PI Industries and Naukri also saw elevated derivatives positioning.
May 19, 2026 10:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Financial Services Derivatives Open Interest Rises Over 660%

  • Nifty Financial Services recorded one of the sharpest increases in derivatives positioning since the previous expiry cycle.
  • Call open interest surged 1,053.45%, while Put open interest jumped 703.34%.
  • Total derivatives open interest rose 665.51%.
May 19, 2026 10:27 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 50 Derivatives Open Interest Jumps 215% Since Last Expiry

  • Nifty 50 total derivatives open interest surged 215.93% since the previous expiry despite the index declining 8.62%.
  • Call open interest rose 208.23%, while Put open interest climbed 242.59%.
  • The data indicated aggressive hedging and elevated derivatives participation ahead of weekly expiry.
May 19, 2026 10:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank 53,000 Strike Holds Strong Monthly Support

  • Nifty Bank monthly options positioning showed the 53,000 strike carrying the largest Put open interest base.
  • Fresh Put additions also remained elevated at the strike.
  • The 54,000 strike additionally witnessed strong Put accumulation.
May 19, 2026 10:21 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank 53,500 Strike Emerges As Key Monthly Resistance Zone

  • Nifty Bank monthly options data showed aggressive Call positioning at the 53,500 strike.
  • The strike witnessed the highest fresh Call additions, while overall Call open interest also remained elevated around the level.
  • The 54,000 strike also saw sizeable resistance positioning.
May 19, 2026 10:18 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Monthly Options Data Signals Strong Support Near 23,700

  • Nifty monthly options positioning showed the 23,700 strike carrying the highest Put open interest concentration.
  • Fresh Put additions also remained strong at the strike.
  • The 23,500 and 23,600 strikes additionally saw notable Put build-up, indicating support in the lower range.
May 19, 2026 10:15 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 24,000 Strike Holds Highest Monthly Call Open Interest

  • Nifty monthly options data continued to show the 24,000 strike as the biggest resistance zone.
  • Fresh Call additions remained elevated at the strike, while overall Call open interest was highest around 24,000 and 24,500.
  • The 23,700 strike also saw sizeable positioning activity.
May 19, 2026 10:12 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank 53,000 Strike Emerges As Key Weekly Support

  • Nifty Bank weekly options data showed the 53,000 strike witnessing the strongest Put additions and overall Put open interest.
  • The 54,000 strike also carried elevated Put open interest positioning.
  • The data indicated traders were building support expectations around the 53,000 zone ahead of expiry.
May 19, 2026 10:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Bank 53,500 Strike Sees Heavy Weekly Call Writing

  • Nifty Bank weekly options positioning showed aggressive Call additions at the 53,500 strike.
  • The strike also carried one of the highest Call open interest bases for the weekly expiry.
  • The 54,000 strike additionally witnessed sizeable Call accumulation, signalling resistance at higher levels.
May 19, 2026 10:06 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 23,700 Strike Holds Strong Weekly Support Ahead Of Expiry

  • The 23,700 strike emerged as the strongest support zone in Nifty weekly options data.
  • Fresh Put additions remained highest at the strike, while overall Put open interest also stayed concentrated between 23,500 and 23,700.
  • The data indicated traders were defending lower levels aggressively into weekly expiry.
May 19, 2026 10:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty 23,800 Strike Emerges As Key Weekly Resistance On Expiry Day

  • Nifty weekly options data showed aggressive Call writing at the 23,800 strike ahead of the weekly F&O expiry.
  • The strike witnessed the highest fresh Call additions, while overall Call open interest also remained elevated at 23,800 and 24,000.
  • The positioning suggested traders were placing a near-term ceiling around the 23,800–24,000 zone.
May 19, 2026 10:01 (IST)
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F&O Hour Is Here

Key levels, active strikes, big moves and live market cues — all in one place; Join our F&O Hour live blog for real-time action now.

May 19, 2026 09:49 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: SpiceJet Outperforms InterGlobe In Airline Stocks

  • SpiceJet rose 3.47%, while InterGlobe Aviation gained 0.36% during the session.
  • Airline stocks traded higher, with SpiceJet leading the gains among listed aviation companies.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:48 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: BPCL, HPCL, IOC Lead Gains Among Oil Marketing Companies

  • BPCL rose 2.87%, while HPCL and IOC gained 2.33% and 2.31%, respectively.
  • The three oil marketing stocks traded higher during the session, outperforming the broader market.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Godfrey Phillips, ITC Trade Higher After Price Hikes

  • Godfrey Phillips rose 1.19% and ITC gained 0.11% after price increases in select cigarette brands, according to B&K Securities.

  • VST Industries also advanced 1.64% during the session.

  • The brokerage said these products contribute around 8–12% of overall sales for the companies.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: IDFC First, PNB Lead Bank Gainers; Kotak Bank Drags

  • IDFC First Bank rose 0.93%, followed by PNB up 0.76% and Canara Bank gaining 0.61%.

  • Bank of Baroda and SBI also traded higher with modest gains.

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top loser, down 0.97%, while AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank also declined.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Adani Green Gains After US DOJ Move To Dismiss Charges

  • Adani Green Energy said the US Department of Justice has decided to dismiss charges, with the court order awaited.
  • The stock rose around 3% intraday, touching a high near Rs 1,417 before trading around Rs 1,409.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:25 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Coforge, Infosys Lead Gains In IT Stocks

  • Coforge rose 4.90%, Infosys gained 4.60% and Persistent Systems advanced 4.31% among top IT performers.

  • HCLTech and Mphasis also moved higher, up 3.84% and 3.70%, respectively.

  • The gains in IT stocks supported the broader Nifty IT index during the session.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:23 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: IT Leads Sectoral Gains; Realty, Metal Trade Lower

  • Nifty IT was the top gainer, rising 3.51%, followed by FMCG, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas and Media indices posting gains.

  • Pharma, Consumer Durables and Defence also traded in positive territory with moderate upside.

  • Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal were the only sectors in the red, declining 0.11% and 0.09%, respectively.

    •  

May 19, 2026 09:22 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Britannia In Focus As Bread Prices See Hike

  • Bread prices have been increased by some manufacturers due to higher packaging and freight costs, according to Nuvama.

  • Modern Bread has raised prices by Rs 5, while other players including Britannia and Wibs are expected to follow.

  • The brokerage said the development is positive for Britannia and added that price hikes may also extend to biscuits.

May 19, 2026 09:19 (IST)
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