Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Range-Bound Trade

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Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.
Elsewhere. European markets traded higher in early session. CAC 40 rose 0.59%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.95%, leading major European indices higher. FTSE 100 advanced 0.51% and STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.57%. Spain's IBEX 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB also traded in positive territory with modest gains.
Meanwhile, Brent crude for July delivery fell 2.04% to $109.81 per barrel, while WTI for June declined 1.12% to $107.44.
Nifty closed below 23,650, down over 0.2%, with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consumer Products among top losers.
Broader markets outperformed, with Nifty Midcap 150 rising over 0.5% and Smallcap 250 gaining more than 1%, snapping two-day declines.
Nifty IT was the top sectoral gainer, up over 3%, driven by stocks like Coforge and Infosys.
Nifty Financial Services led losses, while Bank and Metal indices extended declines for a third straight session.
Pharma index extended gains for the fifth day, while Oil & Gas, PSU Bank and Realty indices recovered after recent declines.
Ebitda grew 5.9% to Rs 2,982 crore, while margins fell to 29.2% from 30.8%.
Other income declined to Rs 110 crore from Rs 195 crore a year ago.
The order book stood at Rs 73,882 crore as of March 31, 2026.
Dhanuka Agritech said it saw a rise in input costs due to high crude prices, which affected product availability.
The company said it will roll back price hikes announced in May as the market did not accept the increase.
It noted higher production at its Udhampur unit and plans to launch bio-stimulants in the second half of June.
The company also flagged a potential El Nino impact in the later part of the Kharif season.
PepsiCo India plans to invest up to Rs 5,700 crore by 2030 to expand manufacturing capacity, particularly in its foods business.
The investment will be directed towards facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu.
Some projects, including plants in Madhya Pradesh and Assam, are expected to become operational in the coming months.
The Bureau of Indian Standards has issued norms for higher ethanol blends, covering E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol.
The blends specify ethanol content ranging from 22% to 30%, with the balance as gasoline.
BIS has set minimum octane ratings of 95 for E22 and 97 for E25, E27 and E30.
The regulator has also defined retail labels such as “E22 Petrol”, “E25 Petrol”, “E27 Petrol” and “E30 Petrol”.
New India Assurance said it has received a tax refund of Rs 256 crore for assessment year 2019–20
Zydus Lifesciences reported an 8.7% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 1,273 crore, with revenue up 16.2% to Rs 7,587 crore.
Ebitda declined 11.4% to Rs 1,919 crore, with margins falling to 25.3%.
The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 398 crore during the quarter.
Ebitda for the quarter was adjusted for a forex gain.
Brent crude for July delivery fell 2.04% to $109.81 per barrel, while WTI for June declined 1.12% to $107.44.
Ebitda fell 9.4% to Rs 168.2 crore, with margin declining to 21.9%.
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.
CAC 40 rose 0.59%, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.95%, leading major European indices higher.
FTSE 100 advanced 0.51% and STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.57%.
Spain’s IBEX 35 and Italy’s FTSE MIB also traded in positive territory with modest gains.
Indraprastha Gas said it expects domestic PNG demand to grow 20–30% over the next few years, supported by government push, and added 1.5 lakh connections recently.
The company guided FY27 capex at Rs 1,400–1,500 crore, with demand remaining strong across industrial and commercial segments.
It said recent price hikes aim to maintain margins at Rs 7–8 per scm, with no impact seen on car conversions.
The company also noted that geopolitical developments affected earnings, while gas sourcing costs remain around Rs 39–40 per scm.
SEBI has clarified that investors can pledge shares held under non-discretionary PMS to take loans, with ownership remaining with the client.
The regulator said the decision to pledge shares must be taken by the investor and not the portfolio manager.
Portfolio managers cannot take loans on behalf of clients, while pledged shares will continue to be counted in assets under management until the pledge is invoked.
Wonderla Holidays reported a 49.1% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 16.4 crore, while revenue increased 40.3% to Rs 136 crore.
Ebitda rose 31.6%, though margins declined to 39.8% due to higher raw material and operating costs.
Growth was driven by higher footfall and increase in average ticket and non-ticket prices, with resort business revenue rising sharply.
The company also reported strong performance across parks, with expansion through new resort and park operations.
Hindustan Copper said it expects strong growth in copper demand, with data centres seen as a key driver.
The company said it benefited from LME price movements in Q4 and added green capacity, supporting margins.
It also said it increased sales towards the end of March, while flagging that rupee depreciation was not a major concern.
Dhanuka Agritech reported a 29.8% year-on-year rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 97.5 crore, with revenue up 9.3% to Rs 483 crore.
Ebitda increased 4.8% to Rs 132 crore, while margins eased to 27.3%.
The board approved a buyback of 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,400 per share.
Indian airlines including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have asked state-run refiners to delay any increase in jet fuel prices for domestic flights.
The request comes amid rising costs and losses, with discussions involving the oil ministry, according to sources.
A decision on the proposal is expected before June 1.
Source: Bloomberg
Market expert Gurmeet Chadha said macro headwinds have eased and operational performance has improved for chemical companies, with interest in select agrochemical stocks.
He noted that foreign investors have reduced exposure to private sector banks, with performance remaining soft in the segment.
FIIs have increased exposure to energy and healthcare stocks, while auto ancillary stocks are seeing mixed trends.
He also flagged potential price hikes in FMCG due to inflation and said refinery companies remain preferred for earnings visibility.
Benchmark indices touched day’s high, with Nifty rising around 0.6% and Sensex gaining about 431 points.
Sensex reached 75,746.27, while Nifty recorded gains of around 132 points during the session.
The Supreme Court asked the High Court to decide on SpiceJet’s plea to submit a title deed instead of a cash deposit in the Maran arbitration case.
The airline is required to deposit Rs 145 crore in the case.
The court said the decision should consider the government’s emergency credit support framework for airlines.
Source: Informist
It aims to maintain capital expenditure levels and avoid reducing planned spending.
Non-urgent schemes may be deferred, with focus on essential expenditure.
The government is also looking to avoid increasing market borrowing, at least in the first half of FY27.
Source: Informist
Taxi and auto driver unions in Delhi have called a strike from May 21 to May 23, seeking a fare revision amid rising fuel prices.
The unions said fares have not been increased for several years despite higher costs of CNG, petrol and diesel.
The move follows a representation to authorities, with drivers warning of further protests if demands are not addressed.
Source: PTI
UBS downgraded BSE to neutral from buy and set a target price of Rs 4,500.
The brokerage said RBI’s tighter lending rules for capital market intermediaries from July 1, 2026 could reduce volumes by 5–10%.
It also noted that recent volatility-led spike in trading volumes and upcoming regulations may impact the sustainability of volume growth.
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Godfrey Phillips rose 1.19% and ITC gained 0.11% after price increases in select cigarette brands, according to B&K Securities.
VST Industries also advanced 1.64% during the session.
The brokerage said these products contribute around 8–12% of overall sales for the companies.
IDFC First Bank rose 0.93%, followed by PNB up 0.76% and Canara Bank gaining 0.61%.
Bank of Baroda and SBI also traded higher with modest gains.
Kotak Mahindra Bank was the top loser, down 0.97%, while AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank also declined.
Coforge rose 4.90%, Infosys gained 4.60% and Persistent Systems advanced 4.31% among top IT performers.
HCLTech and Mphasis also moved higher, up 3.84% and 3.70%, respectively.
The gains in IT stocks supported the broader Nifty IT index during the session.
Nifty IT was the top gainer, rising 3.51%, followed by FMCG, PSU Bank, Oil & Gas and Media indices posting gains.
Pharma, Consumer Durables and Defence also traded in positive territory with moderate upside.
Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal were the only sectors in the red, declining 0.11% and 0.09%, respectively.
Bread prices have been increased by some manufacturers due to higher packaging and freight costs, according to Nuvama.
Modern Bread has raised prices by Rs 5, while other players including Britannia and Wibs are expected to follow.
The brokerage said the development is positive for Britannia and added that price hikes may also extend to biscuits.