Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex End Lower After Range-Bound Trade

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.

Benchmark indices ended the session marginally lower, with Nifty at 23,618, down 0.14%, and Sensex at 75,200.85, lower by 0.15%. The indices closed in negative territory after trading in a narrow range through the session.

Elsewhere. European markets traded higher in early session. CAC 40 rose 0.59%, while Germany's DAX gained 0.95%, leading major European indices higher. FTSE 100 advanced 0.51% and STOXX Europe 600 was up 0.57%. Spain's IBEX 35 and Italy's FTSE MIB also traded in positive territory with modest gains.

Meanwhile, Brent crude for July delivery fell 2.04% to $109.81 per barrel, while WTI for June declined 1.12% to $107.44.