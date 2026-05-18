Indian Oil Q4 Results: Profit Falls 6%, Dividend Announced Lowest In Four Years

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. net profit fell 6% at Rs 11,377.51 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 12,125.86 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday.

Standalone revenue of the oil company advanced by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,07,883.23 crore in comparison to Rs 2,04,424.39 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes fell 1% to Rs 20,715.56 crore from Rs 20,823.97 crore. Margins contracted to 10% from 10.2% in the third quarter.

Indian Oil Q4 Results: Key Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue up 0.5% at Rs 2,07.883.23 crore versus Rs 2,04,424.39 crore.

Ebitda fell 1% to Rs 20,715.56 crore versus Rs 20,823.97 crore.

Ebitda margin at 10% versus 10.2%.

Net profit falls 6% to Rs 11,377.51 crore versus Rs 20,823.97 crore.

To pay dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Indian Oil Dividend

Indian Oil on Monday has announced dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 even as its profit slips. This is the lowest dividend of Rs 1.5 in August 2021. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 1,765 crore to shareholders.

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The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

The company has issued an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share in March 2026 and Rs 5 in December 2025. In total in fiscal 2026 the company will give a dividend of Rs 8.25 per share. Indian Oil on Aug. 8, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 3 per share. In July 2024 the company gave a final dividend of Rs 7 per share and in November 2023 it gave an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Indian Oil Share Price Today

The earnings were announced after market close on Monday. The scrip closed 1.99% lower at Rs 151.64 apiece, this compares to a 0.03% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 2.94% to Rs 130.53 per share.

It has fallen 8.92% in the last 12 months and 20.82% year-to-date.

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