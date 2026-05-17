Bharat Electronics Q4 Results: Check BEL Board Meeting Date, Dividend News And More

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) is set to announce its Q4FY26 results next week. It is an aerospace and defence electronics company headquartered in Bengaluru. The company operates under the Ministry of Defence and holds 'Navratna' status. Here's everything you need to know about BEL's Q4FY26 results schedule.

BEL Q4 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated May 7, BEL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on May 19 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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BEL Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company's securities is closed from April 1 and will open 48 hours after the results are made public on May 19.

BEL Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule of an earnings call to discuss the Q4FY26 results.

BEL Q3 Results

BEL delivered a robust set of December-quarter earnings, reporting a 21% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,580 crore, compared with Rs 1,312 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations also registered solid growth, increasing 24% YoY to Rs 7,154 crore.

BEL Share Price History

Shares of BEL have fallen 3.19% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 5.12% and in the past six months, it has remained flat. On a year-to-date basis, Bharat Electronics share price has risen 6.80%. Over the past year, it has grown by 21.22%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 473.45 apiece on the NSE on March 6, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 322.80 apiece on May 13, 2025.

BEL shares ended 0.96% lower at Rs 424.75 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

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