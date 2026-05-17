No Vaccine, Cross-Border Spread: WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak In Uganda, Congo A Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a “public health emergency of international concern,” its highest level of global alert, after confirmed cases crossed borders and reached major cities including Kampala and Kinshasa. The outbreak is being caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a rarer variant for which there are no approved vaccines or targeted treatments. While the WHO said the situation is “extraordinary,” it added that the outbreak does not currently meet the threshold for a pandemic-level emergency.

As of May 16, health authorities had reported 246 suspected cases, eight laboratory-confirmed infections and 80 suspected deaths in DRC's northeastern Ituri province, including the health zones of Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu. The WHO warned that the true scale of the outbreak may be significantly larger than current figures suggest, citing a high positivity rate among tested samples and a rapidly growing number of suspected infections.

“The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some such cases of international spread already documented,” the agency said.

Two unrelated confirmed cases, including one death, were detected in Kampala in travelers arriving from the DRC. Another confirmed infection was reported in Kinshasa in a person returning from Ituri, raising concerns that the virus is moving beyond remote outbreak zones into densely populated urban centers.

No Approved Vaccine For Bundibugyo Strain

Unlike the more common Ebola-Zaire strain, which has approved vaccines and treatments, the Bundibugyo virus has no strain-specific medical countermeasures. That absence significantly complicates efforts to contain the disease and was a major factor behind the WHO's decision to issue its highest international alert.

The WHO urged countries bordering the DRC to activate emergency-response mechanisms, strengthen surveillance and conduct screening at border crossings and major internal transport routes.

Confirmed cases and high-risk contacts should avoid international travel until 21 days after exposure, unless they are being medically evacuated. At the same time, the agency advised governments not to shut borders or impose trade restrictions, warning that such measures could push people to use informal crossings that are harder to monitor.

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