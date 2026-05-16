Fuel Price Hike: Gig Workers' Union Announces Nationwide Five-Hour Strike

Amid mounting anger over higher petrol and diesel prices, the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has called for a five-hour nationwide shutdown of app-based transport and delivery services on Saturday. Drivers and delivery partners have been urged to stay offline between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. as the union pushes for improved payouts and relief from surging fuel prices.

The government's decision to hike petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 a litre has sparked concern among app-based drivers and delivery personnel, who fear a sharp rise in daily expenses. According to the union, the move is expected to affect around 1.2 crore gig workers and may lead to a large-scale exodus from the industry.

"Gig & Platform Service Union (GIPSWU) demands an increase in per-kilometre service rates from the government and digital gig platforms following hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas prices. Rise in petrol and diesel prices will become a cause of concern and migration among gig workers. The direct impact of the increase in petrol and diesel prices will fall upon 1.2 crore gig workers," the union said in a statement.

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In the first major increase in fuel prices in about four years, the government on Friday hiked petrol and diesel rates by Rs 3 a litre. The move follows a surge in international crude oil prices amid heightened instability in the Middle East, particularly tensions involving Iran and fears over shipping disruptions through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

As per an NDTV report, Union President Seema Singh said the increase in fuel prices had intensified the challenges faced by gig workers already battling intense heat. She argued that delivery partners working with major platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit could no longer absorb the additional burden and urged authorities to mandate a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre.

Singh warned that the sector could witness a significant decline in workforce due to the absence of relief measures.

Highlighting the growing distress in the sector, National Coordinator Nirmal Gorana said gig and platform workers were bearing the brunt of rising operational costs.

He pointed out that nearly 1.2 crore workers, many of whom rely on motorcycles and scooters to earn a living, were struggling as fuel and maintenance expenses climbed sharply without a matching increase in compensation from companies.

Women delivery workers and drivers face particularly difficult conditions, routinely working long shifts in heavy traffic and intense heat, he said.

GIPSWU said it has submitted memorandums to the government and major digital platforms demanding urgent measures such as higher delivery charges and fuel reimbursements. Describing the proposed five-hour strike as a non-violent demonstration, the union said the action was aimed at highlighting the livelihood crisis confronting gig workers and sought wider public support for the campaign.

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