CNG Price Hike: Indraprastha Gas Limited Raises Gas Prices By Rs 2/Kg

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. on Friday hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi, a day after a similar hike was announced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In Delhi, the price of CNG has increased from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 79.09 per kg. The revision comes amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, after recent increases in petrol and diesel prices.

Indraprastha Gas supplies gas to Delhi-NCR and adjoining markets.

The price hike comes after the petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre each on Friday, the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices. This has added to pressure on public transport operators and daily commuters.

On Wednesday evening, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) also announced a Rs 2 per kg hike in CNG prices across Mumbai and surrounding areas. "Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will increase by Rs 2 per kg, bringing the revised rate to Rs 84 per kg in and around the city," an MGL official said.

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The increase is expected to directly impact public transport, with a large share of autorickshaws, taxis and buses running on CNG. Transport unions in Mumbai have already demanded a fare revision following the hike. Autorickshaw unions are pressing for a Re 1 increase in the base fare, which currently stands at Rs 26, citing higher operating costs after the latest fuel price revision.

The petrol-diesel price increase comes 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices had remained unchanged through the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict.

ALSO READ: CNG Now Rs 84/kg In Mumbai Metropolitan Region As Prices Rise Again; Auto Unions Demand Base Fare Hike

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