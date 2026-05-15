IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Faces Backlash Over 'Oye Andhere' Remark Against MI's Tilak Varma | WATCH

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh found himself at the centre of controversy after a video featuring Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma went viral on Thursday. The clip, which Arshdeep himself posted on Snapchat, was meant to be a lighthearted behind-the-scenes moment, but it quickly turned into something far messier. In the video, Tilak Varma, along with other Mumbai Indians teammates, was seen sitting and having a casual conversation with Punjab Kings players ahead of their IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

As Arshdeep recorded Tilak, he called him "Oye Andhere, aaj sunscreen lagaya ki nahi?" — roughly translating to "Hey darkness, have you applied sunscreen today or not?"

The clip also featured Mumbai Indians player Naman Dhir, whom Arshdeep referred to as the real "noor" (light) from Punjab. Tilak initially ignored the comment, but when Arshdeep persisted, the MI batter responded lightly, saying he already applies sunscreen — drawing laughter from Naman Dhir.

Watch Arshdeep Singh's Controversial Video Here

What looked like harmless locker-room chat didn't land that way online. Many fans highlighted the historical context of stereotypes tied to darker skin tone. Some pointed out that this wasn't the first time Arshdeep had made similar remarks directed at Tilak. A section of fans, however, came to Arshdeep's defence, calling it friendly banter between teammates who have shared dressing rooms for the Indian T20 side and appeared together in social media vlogs before.

The incident adds to an already turbulent IPL 2026 season for the left-arm speedster. The BCCI had reportedly instructed Arshdeep to cut down on his vlogging activity, a directive that followed an episode involving teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in one of his earlier videos.

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