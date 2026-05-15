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Grok Down: Users Report Login Issues With Elon Musk's AI Chatbot

Several users also shared screenshots on social media showing the chatbot failing to respond to queries.

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Grok Down: Users Report Login Issues With Elon Musk's AI Chatbot

Elon Musk-owned Grok suffered a fresh outage on Friday, with users reporting difficulties accessing the AI chatbot, generating responses and logging in, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. The complaints on Downdetector rose through the day, as users flagged failed prompts, blank replies and "high demand" messages while trying to access Grok through X and its standalone apps.

Several users also shared screenshots on social media showing the chatbot failing to respond to queries. Users on Reddit also reported similar issues, with several claiming their chats had disappeared, Grok's Imagine feature was not working, and new chats were not accepting file uploads.

Some users speculated that the disruption could be linked to a major update, server rollback or migration. "All my chats are gone too,” one user wrote, while another said they suspected “nothing is gone” and that the data was temporarily inaccessible as xAI pushed a major update.

Another user said they had been waiting for their video limit to reset early in the morning in India to resume work on an unfinished video, but were unable to do so because the servers appeared to be down.

ALSO READ: Google Search Outage: Users In India, US Report 500 Internal Server 

Grok Downdetector

Grok Downdetector
Photo Credit: (Photo: Downdetector)

xAI had not issued an official statement till the time of this update on the latest disruption, while the company's public system status page continued to list services as operational. Users, however, continued to report intermittent access issues across regions.

Developed by xAI and integrated into social media platform X, Grok has emerged as a major rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Gemini since its launch in 2023.

ALSO READ: Is Spotify Down? Downdetector Reports Jump Worldwide, Service Restored After Widespread Outage

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