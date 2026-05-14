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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Gold Above Rs 1.6 Lakh, Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh — Will Prices Rise Even More On May 14?

Gold and silver MCX rates jumped 6% following duty hike announcement. Get all updates on gold and silver here.

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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Gold Above Rs 1.6 Lakh, Silver Crosses Rs 3 Lakh — Will Prices Rise Even More On May 14?
18 minutes ago

The prices of gold and silver jumped significanlty after the government hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15% from 6% on Wednesday as a measure to curb non-essential imports and conserve foreign exchange reserves amid the Middle East conflict.

On Wednesday, gold and silver jumped over 6%, with the bullions trading above Rs 1.62 lakh (per 10 grams) and Rs 3 lakh (per kg) repectively.

The hike comes after an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone gold purchases alongside unnecessary foreign travel and conserve oil in order to save foreign exchange reserves.

Check live gold, silver rates and latest updates on precious metals here —

May 14, 2026 09:09 (IST)
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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: MCX Market Opens

At 9 am on Thursday, the MCX gold July futures contract fell 0.13% to Rs 1,61, 344 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver June futures dropped 0.92%  to Rs 2,97, 485 per kg.

May 14, 2026 08:54 (IST)
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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: How Much Gold India Imports?

Gold imports rose more than 24% to an all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26. However, the shipments dropped 4.76% to 721.03 tonnes. Soaring international prices kept the gold import bill high in FY26.

 

(Source: PTI)

 

May 14, 2026 08:37 (IST)
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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Why Import Duty Was Hiked?

India is the second largest importer of gold.The duty hike aims to discourage domestic consumption and save foreign excahnge reserves and crude oil soars amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

 

 

May 14, 2026 08:27 (IST)
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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: Gold Price Drops Globally

In contrast to India, gold held a decline as high US inflation data raised possibility that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. The yellow metal traded around $4,700 an ounce, after dropping 0.6%, Bloomberg reported.

May 14, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Gold, Silver Rates Today Live: MCX Closing Price

MCX gold June futures contract closed flat at Rs 1,61, 504 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures closed 7.68%  higher at  Rs 3,00,500 per kg on Wednesday, May 14.

 

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