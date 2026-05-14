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Maharashtra Government's Big Decision After PM Modi's Appeal: Officials To Travel By Local Trains, Buses

Acting on directives from the Chief Minister, the state has instructed all departments, district collectors, municipal corporations and other administrative units to rationalise expenses and limit resource usage.

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Maharashtra Government's Big Decision After PM Modi's Appeal: Officials To Travel By Local Trains, Buses
  • Maharashtra government enforces strict cost-cutting to reduce administrative expenses
  • Senior officials must use public transport like local trains and buses now
  • All departments and administrative units directed to rationalise spending and resources
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The Maharashtra government has rolled out a stringent cost-cutting policy aimed at enforcing financial discipline and reducing administrative expenditure across departments, as per NDTV reports. As part of the measures, even senior officials will be required to use public transport such as local trains and buses, underscoring the government's push to curb discretionary spending.

Acting on directives from the Chief Minister, the state has instructed all departments, district collectors, municipal corporations and other administrative units to rationalise expenses and limit resource usage. 

This follows PM Modi's appeal to use imported petroleum products judiciously to reduce pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves and cushion the economy from surging global oil prices. Speaking at an event in Telangana, Modi called for the revival of several Covid-era practices, including work-from-home arrangements, virtual meetings and online conferences, while also encouraging the use of public transport, car-pooling, electric vehicles and rail freight.

This is a developing story.

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