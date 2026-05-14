NLC India Shares Surge Upto 14% After Stellar Q4 — Should You Buy?

NLC India Ltd is seeing a rally in trade today after posting a stellar set of fourth-quarter earnings for FY26 on Wednesday. The PSU's net profit nearly tripled year-on-year as revenue growth and stronger operating performance boosted margins. The mining and power generation company posted a net profit of Rs 1,394 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 482 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 31.5% to Rs 5,042.5 crore from Rs 3,836 crore the previous year.

Shares of NLC India rose as much as 14.3% in early trade, and is trading around 13.28% higher at at 9:30 am

As per Bloomberg data, only two analysts have coverage on the stock, and both have buy calls on it.

Operating performance improved sharply during the quarter, with EBITDA rising to Rs 1,774.4 crore from Rs 861.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA margin expanded to 35.2% from 22.5%, reflecting strong operational leverage.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 2.5%, or Rs 0.25 per equity share, for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The company said details on the record date and dividend payment timeline will be announced separately.

The strong quarterly showing comes amid a broader push to expand the company's renewable energy portfolio. In January, NLC India said its board had granted in-principle approval for the proposed listing of its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd, through dilution of up to a 25% equity stake in one or more tranches, subject to regulatory clearances.

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