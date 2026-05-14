Kaynes Tech Fails To Meet Lowered FY26 Guidance, Nuvama Downgrades Stock — Check Target Price

Shares of Kaynes Technology Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday's trade after the company reported a weak set of fourth-quarter numbers, missing analyst estimates all around the park. In the wake of its Q4 result, Nuvama has downgraded the Nuvama downgraded the electronics manufacturing services company to Hold from Buy.

This was thanks to a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter and a significant miss on both revenue and cash flow guidance. Kaynes reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,242 crore, which represented a 26% year-on-year growth but fell well short of the Rs 1,700 needed to meet its already-downgraded FY26 guidance of Rs 4,100 crore.

Kaynes Tech's initial revenue guidance for FY26 had stood at Rs 4,500 crore, which was cut to Rs 4,100 crore.

Kaynes Technology Q4 FY26 Cons YoY

Revenue up 26.2% at Rs 1,242.6 crore versus Rs 984.5 crore.

EBITDA up 15.4% at Rs 193.7 crore versus Rs 167.9 crore.

EBITDA margin down 140 bps at 15.6% versus 17.0%.

Net profit down 21.5% at Rs 91.2 crore versus Rs 116.2 crore.

Apart from downgrading stock to 'hold', Nuvama has also cut its target price on Kaynes Tech sharply from Rs 5,500 to Rs 3,550, representing a 35% reduction.

Kaynes Tech's cash flow picture was equally concerning. Operating cash flow came in at negative Rs 600 crore against the guidance of marginally negative to positive, whereas working capital days ballooned to 125 days from 87. This is significantly above the guidance of 85-100 days.

Nuvama noted that Kaynes missed its revenue and PAT estimates by 11% and 17%, respectively, and cut its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 22% and 20%. The brokerage did not rule out further cuts or delays to the company's stated guidance on revenue, PAT growth and cash flow parameters.

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