Cipla Shares Surge 8% Despite Q4 Profit Drop — Should You Buy?

Cipla shares surged nearly 8% today after the pharmaceutical major announced quarterly results on Wednesday, reporting a sharp 54% fall in profit.

Cipla share price advanced 7.87% after the opening bell trading at Rs 1,432 apiece. The scrip was trading 7.24 % higher by 9:23 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.67%.

In the January to March quarter, Cipla's net profit stood at Rs 555 crore, accounting for a downtick of 54% compared to the same period last year. The bottom line missed analyst estimate of Rs 716 crore. Margin also compressed significantly, going from 22.8% in Q4FY25 to just 14.6%. Cipla's revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 6,541 crore, marginally below the analyst estimate of Rs 6,701 crore. The topline actually saw a degrowth of 2.8% compared to the same period last year.



Kotak on Cipla

Maintain 'Buy'; with target of Rs 1625

Operationally in-line 4QFY26; delivers strong 15% yoy domestic growth

Robust H2FY27E in the offing; a tad softer FY27E margin guidance

US guidance springs a positive surprise

Morgan Stanley on Cipla

Maintain 'Underweight'; cut target price to Rs 1218 from Rs 1237

Weak Earnings; FY27 Remains a Transition Year

EBITDA margins down 250 bps QoQ due to high staff cost

Sustainability of gross margin improvement and launch timeline of peptide assets will be key to track

The US pipeline is strengthening, with gVentolin approval and multiple filings across peptides, respiratory, and complex generics

Goldman Sachs on Cipla

Maintain 'Neutral'; hike target price to Rs 1350 from Rs 1325

Q4 results came in below estimates

India and South Africa beats, US pipeline in focus for FY27

US business faces gRevlimid headwinds

One Africa gathers momentum





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